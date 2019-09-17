Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
ASEAN BeatSecuritySouth AsiaSoutheast Asia
What’s Behind the First India-Singapore-Thailand Trilateral Maritime Exercise?
Image Credit: MINDEF Singapore

What’s Behind the First India-Singapore-Thailand Trilateral Maritime Exercise?

A closer look at the significance of the new arrangement.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

This week, India finally hosted a trilateral maritime exercise that it had been mulling with Singapore and Thailand. As the exercise continues to be held through this week, it deserves attention both on its own terms as well as within the context of broader trends in the Indo-Pacific region.

As I have noted before in these pages and elsewhere, as India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expanded its ties with Southeast Asia via the so-called Act East Policy, we have seen some developments take shape in the defense realm as well. Over the past few years, India attempted to boost bilateral security ties with a number of individual Southeast Asian states as well as multilateralize some arrangements as well amid the increasing attention to the Indo-Pacific as a strategic space. While the progress has been uneven and slow, the gains have been noticeable, be it new exercises with Malaysia and Myanmar, an agreement with Singapore on logistics support, and a defense credit line extended to Vietnam.

One of the instances of this had been the idea of a first trilateral exercise between Singapore, India, and Thailand. The idea had first received public attention when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi included it in his 2018 keynote address to the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier security summit, back in June 2018. In that speech, Modi had made reference to further multilateralizing India’s defense arrangements with Southeast Asian countries and including more of them in India’s defense initiatives in the Indian Ocean.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

This week, we finally saw the inaugural iteration of what has been referred to as the Singapore-India-Thailand Maritime Exercise (SITMEX) get underway after some delay. The exercise involving the Republic of Singapore Navy, the Indian Navy, and the Royal Thai Navy, kicked off on September 16 and is scheduled to last until September 20.

The exercise, hosted by India, comprises various components. Per official accounts of the exercise, it includes a shore phase held at Port Blair, which will involve exercise planning and professional exchanges, and a sea phase that features maneuvering, navigation, and gunnery drills, along with boarding operations, in the Andaman Sea. All in all, the exercise involves five ships from the three navies and roughly more than 500 exercise participants.

SITMEX is certainly not without significance. At a general level, it is a tangible demonstration of intra-Asian security networking at work in the Indo-Pacific region. More specifically, it illustrates that, despite the challenges that remain, India, along with other pivotal Southeast Asian states, continue to play an important role in operationalizing new instances of maritime collaboration, including in the Andaman Sea.

To be sure, an assessment of the full significance of SITMEX will likely have to await future steps that India and others will take. One indicator will be whether SITMEX will translate into an annualized exercise arrangement of some kind, which would make it a regular feature in the Indo-Pacific exercise calendar.  Another is whether SITMEX will spur potential expansion – while there have been media reports suggesting that this could be broadened to include other countries including Malaysia and Singapore, such expansions of multilateral exercises can create their own challenges including coordination and sustainability that can be difficult to manage.

That does not detract from the significance of the holding of SITMEX itself. Indeed, as we continue to see intra-Asian security networking play out in the Indo-Pacific region, instances such of these deserve attention as tangible manifestations of a general trend.

Topics
ASEAN Beat
Security
South Asia
Southeast Asia
Tags
Andaman Sea
Asia security network
Free and open Indo-Pacific
India ASEAN
India Southeast Asia
Indian Ocean
Indo-Pacific
Singapore Thailand India
SITMEX
Related Stories
How Does the Indo-Pacific Defense Chiefs Conference Fit into Asia’s Security Landscape?
September 03, 2019
How Does the Indo-Pacific Defense Chiefs Conference Fit into Asia’s Security Landscape?
A closer look at the development of a platform for U.S. security engagement in the region.  
Read Story
Maritime Security Exercise Highlights US-Indo-Pacific Defense TiesWhat’s Behind the New India-Indonesia Navy Exercise?Rebalancing India’s Maritime Posture in the Indo-PacificWhat’s in the New Philippines Joint Service Military Exercise?What Lies Ahead for Philippines-Turkey Defense Relations?
Latest Blogs
From Tiananmen to Hong Kong: An Evolution of Protesting in China
September 17, 2019
From Tiananmen to Hong Kong: An Evolution of Protesting in China
The main differences boil down to experiences of freedom, realism, and technology.
Read Post
Kilo Impact in the Bay of BengalChina Sends Strategic Bombers, Tanks and 1,600 Troops to Russia for Large Military DrillIndia Arrests Senior Kashmiri Leader Farooq Abdullah Under Controversial LawKashmir’s Shia Students Speak Out Against the Loss of State AutonomyThe NBA’s Popularity in China Seems Endless
Latest Features
China's Non-state Universities: What It Takes to Succeed
September 17, 2019
China's Non-state Universities: What It Takes to Succeed
What happens when a local Chinese tycoon establishes a non-state university with private funds?
Read Feature
What Drives Chinese Arms Sales in Central Asia?India’s Miners of Glittery Mica Deadlocked in Debt TrapsWhy is West Papua in Constant Turmoil?Unclear Boundaries in a Changing UzbekistanWhy Isn’t China Salami-Slicing in Cyberspace?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Touqir Hussain on Pakistan Foreign Policy Under Imran Khan
September 10, 2019
Touqir Hussain on Pakistan Foreign Policy Under Imran Khan
The Diplomat talks with Touqir Hussain on Imran Khan and his handling of Pakistan's foreign policy thus far.
Read Interview
More Interviews