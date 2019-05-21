Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
ASEAN Beat
Indonesia Officially Awards Election to Jokowi
Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin pose for photographers as they declare their victory in the country's presidential election in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

Indonesia Officially Awards Election to Jokowi

The official count released Tuesday confirmed earlier projections that Joko Widodo would be re-elected as president.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has been elected for a second term, official results showed, in a victory over a would-be strongman who aligned himself with Islamic hard-liners and vowed Tuesday to challenge the result in the country’s highest court.

Official counting was completed just before midnight and the Election Commission announced the formal result early Tuesday. It said Jokowi won 55.5 percent of the vote in the April 17 election to 45.5 percent for his challenger, ultra-nationalist former General Prabowo Subianto.

Tens of thousands of police officers and soldiers were on high alert in Jakarta, the capital, anticipating protests from Subianto’s supporters. The Election Commission’s headquarters in central Jakarta were barricaded with razor wire and heavily guarded.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Declaring victory, Jokowi said he and his running mate, conservative cleric Ma’ruf Amin, “will be the president and vice president of all the people in Indonesia.”

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, is an outpost of democracy in a Southeast Asian neighborhood of authoritarian governments and is forecast to be among the world’s biggest economies by 2030. A second term for Jokowi, the first Indonesian president from outside the Jakarta elite, could further cement the country’s two decades of democratization.

Jokowi’s campaign highlighted his progress in poverty reduction and improving Indonesia’s inadequate infrastructure with new ports, toll roads, airports, and mass rapid transit.

Subianto, who also lost to Jokowi in 2014 and unsuccessfully contested that result, has alleged massive election fraud but hasn’t provided any credible evidence.

Votes are counted publicly and the commission posts the tabulation form from each polling station on its website, allowing for independent verification. The formal result was almost the same as the preliminary “quick count” results drawn from a sample of polling stations on election day.

Subianto campaign official Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said a legal challenge to the results would be filed in the Constitutional Court within the mandatory three days.

Jokowi said he “appreciated” his rival is following “a process in accordance with the constitution and the law.”

Subianto and members of his campaign team had previously said they would mobilize “people power” for days of street protests rather than appeal legally because they didn’t believe the court would provide justice.

Subianto ran a fear-based campaign, emphasizing what he sees as Indonesia’s weakness and the risk of exploitation by foreign powers or disintegration. He aligned himself with hardline Muslim groups and won massive majorities in conservative provinces such as Aceh, which follows Shariah law, but was defeated by Jokowi in the president’s populous East Java and Central Java strongholds.

Repeating his tactics following the 2014 loss, Subianto declared himself the winner not long after the election. In a video released after results were announced Tuesday, he again refused to concede defeat but called on supporters to refrain from violence.

Police this month have arrested 31 Islamic militants they say planned to set off bombs during expected street protests against the election result.

The Election Commission said Jokowi won in 21 of 34 provinces and got 85.6 million votes compared with about 68.5 million for Subianto.

By Stephen Wright and Niniek Karmini for The Associated Press.

Topics
ASEAN Beat
Tags
Indonesia 2019 elections
Indonesia democracy
Indonesia politics
Indonesia presidential election 2019
Joko "Jokowi" Widodo
Jokowi re-election
Prabowo Subianto
Related Stories
Indonesia’s Jokowi Set for 2nd Term as President
April 17, 2019
Indonesia’s Jokowi Set for 2nd Term as President
Preliminary results suggest Joko Widodo has triumphed over rival candidate Prabowo Subianto.
Read Story
Human Rights Overlooked as Indonesia's Presidential Election NearsThe X Factors in Indonesia’s Presidential RaceThe Natural Resource Oligarchy Funding Indonesia’s ElectionIndonesia’s Democratic DiscontentHow the Economy Factors Into Indonesia’s Elections
Latest Blogs
Even as Talks Stall, the Korean DMZ Continues to Rebrand
May 22, 2019
Even as Talks Stall, the Korean DMZ Continues to Rebrand
New peace trails show small signs of progress in inter-Korean relations.
Read Post
Central Asia and Japan: 15 Years of Multilateral CooperationSouth Korea Opens Bid for 12 Anti-Submarine Warfare HelicoptersTrump and Abe: The Odd CoupleWhat Does China Want From WTO Reforms?Reforming the Chiang Mai Initiative
Latest Features
China’s GMO Paradox
May 21, 2019
China’s GMO Paradox
For all its power, the Chinese government can’t get people to trust genetically modified crops.
Read Feature
Can Pakistan Protect CPEC?Is Sri Lanka Really a Victim of China’s ‘Debt Trap’? Anatomy of a Taiwan Invasion, Part 3: Taiwan's CountermeasuresHong Kong and the US-China New Cold WarIs Duterte Drumming Up a Red Scare in the Philippines?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
May 14, 2019
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
How China thinks about and acts in the maritime gray zone, and what that means for the region’s future.  
Read Interview
More Interviews