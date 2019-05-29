Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
ASEAN Beat
Indonesia's Subianto Officially Challenges His Presidential Loss
In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto greets his supporters during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

Indonesia's Subianto Officially Challenges His Presidential Loss

The legal challenge to Jokowi’s re-election makes big claims, but is weak on proof.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The court challenge to Indonesia’s presidential election from the losing candidate claims that the police, intelligence agency, and other state institutions were biased in favor of the incumbent, but its evidence for “massive” fraud is mainly printouts of news articles.

Former General Prabowo Subianto has refused to accept the results of the April 17 election and instead declared himself the winner. Seven people died in what police say was orchestrated rioting in the capital last week after official election results confirmed President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo had won a second term with 55.5 percent of the vote.

Subianto’s legal challenge filed with the Constitutional Court on Friday, and reviewed by The Associated Press, alleges there was “structured, systematic, and massive” fraud before, during, and after the election in the world’s third-largest democracy.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

It repeats earlier assertions from the Subianto campaign that there were 17.5 million duplicated names on the voter list, a claim disputed by the independent Election Commission. The petitioners want the court to invalidate the election, declare that Jokowi committed election fraud, and install Subianto as president. The court has to rule by June 28.

The divisive election campaign highlighted Muslim-majority Indonesia’s religious divides. Subianto, who allied himself with groups that want Islamic law to replace secular government, won heavily in conservative provinces but was defeated nationally by Jokowi’s coalition of moderate and minority voters. It was Subianto’s second loss to Jokowi and his fourth unsuccessful bid for the presidency.

Constitutional law expert Refly Harun said lawyers for Subianto need to prove all their allegations and also show that they collectively amounted to massive electoral fraud.

“If only reading their lawsuit documents, it’s not strong enough. Because in their petition they only included evidence from news links, that could not stand alone,” Harun said.

“But we should learn the degree of their evidence in the hearing. And it’s not easy to convince the nine judges at the Constitutional Court,” he said.

Subianto had also challenged Jokowi’s victory after the last presidential election in 2014, claiming “structured, systemic and massive” voting irregularities then as well. The 2014 appeal was rejected in a unanimous verdict by the Constitutional Court.

Citing a subsequently withdrawn statement from a former district police chief, the legal challenge says local police chiefs were ordered to boost support for Jokowi. Further evidence of police bias will be presented during the court hearings, according to the legal documents.

To back up its claim of a biased national intelligence agency, the legal case cites a June 2018 statement from former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono that some individuals in that agency and other security institutions were not neutral.

The complaint also alleges that government spending programs and increases to them were ploys by the Jokowi campaign to buy votes using the state budget.

Several dozen news articles from online sites of varying credibility are provided as evidence of massive election fraud, with headlines such as “Jokowi Gets Support When Attending the Village Chiefs National Gathering” and “Jokowi Admits Infrastructure Development in the Interest of the 2019 Election.”

Votes in Indonesia’s elections are counted publicly at hundreds of thousands of polling places, which are each limited to 300 voters. The vote tabulation forms from each polling place are available online and can be cross referenced against the results collated by the Election Commission.

Before the election, there were allegations of irregularities in the overseas vote after thousands of already marked voting papers were discovered in two locations in neighboring Malaysia.

By Stephen Wright and Niniek Karmini for The Associated Press.

Topics
ASEAN Beat
Tags
Indonesia 2019 election
Indonesia Constitutional Court
Indonesia politics
Indonesia presidential election 2019
Joko "Jokowi" Widodo
Prabowo Subianto
Related Stories
Indonesia Officially Awards Election to Jokowi
May 21, 2019
Indonesia Officially Awards Election to Jokowi
The official count released Tuesday confirmed earlier projections that Joko Widodo would be re-elected as president.
Read Story
The X Factors in Indonesia’s Presidential RaceIndonesia’s 2019 Elections: Beware the Foreign Puppet Wars in the Jokowi-Prabowo RaceJokowi and Subianto Set to Duel Over the Economy6 Dead in Indonesia Post-Election ProtestIndonesia’s Surprisingly Quiet Election
Latest Blogs
Russia’s Bulwark: Tajikistan on the Afghan Border
May 30, 2019
Russia’s Bulwark: Tajikistan on the Afghan Border
In recent weeks, high-level Russian security and intelligence officials have made trips to Dushanbe.
Read Post
China and Taiwan on the Mind as Australia’s Morrison Heads to the Solomon IslandsIndian Army to Recruit Women as Military Police: A Cause for Celebration?Atambayev Steps Back, Kyrgyzstan Sets Process for Stripping Presidential ImmunityHigh-Profile Pedestrian Fatalities Point Finger at Japan’s Aging DriversWhy Is China Sending Top Military Brass to Shangri-La 2019?
Latest Features
Has the Paint Dried on Malaysia’s Protest Art?
May 29, 2019
Has the Paint Dried on Malaysia’s Protest Art?
Radical street artist Fahmi Reza reflects on Malaysia a year after Najib’s fall.
Read Feature
The Wa Art of Not Being GovernedCan Imran Khan Really End Corruption in Pakistan?Cen Yuying: ‘The Cruel Viceroy’China’s GMO ParadoxCan Pakistan Protect CPEC?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Jonas Astrup on Reforming Uzbekistan's Cotton Industry
May 21, 2019
Jonas Astrup on Reforming Uzbekistan's Cotton Industry
As Uzbekistan makes progress on ending forced labor, Tashkent is open about the remaining challenges.
Read Interview
More Interviews