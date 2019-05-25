Menu
Asia Geopolitics
Modi’s Second Term, Asian Geopolitics, and Indian Foreign Policy
Image Credit: Flickr/ Narendra Modi

Modi’s Second Term, Asian Geopolitics, and Indian Foreign Policy

Ankit Panda and Prashanth Parameswaran discuss the geopolitical implications of Modi’s second term.

 
 

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss the possible foreign policy implications of a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India after the 2019 Indian general elections.

Click the arrow to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here. If you use Android, you can subscribe on TuneIn here. If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn.

