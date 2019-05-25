Modi’s Second Term, Asian Geopolitics, and Indian Foreign Policy

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss the possible foreign policy implications of a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India after the 2019 Indian general elections.

