Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Flashpoints
South China Sea: US Destroyer Conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation Near Scarborough Shoal
Image Credit: DOD Photo

South China Sea: US Destroyer Conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation Near Scarborough Shoal

The operation is the second of its kind in the month of May 2019.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

On Sunday, a U.S. Navy warship conducted a freedom of navigation operation near a feature claimed by China, the Philippines, and Taiwan. USS Preble, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, sailed within 12 nautical miles of Scarborough Shoal.

The operation marked the second reported freedom of navigation operation by the U.S. Navy in the South China Sea in the month of May. The Trump administration has typically conducted these operations with an average gap of two months between each one.

Earlier this month, USS Preble and USS Chung Hoon, another Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, sailed within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson Reefs in the Spratly Islands. Each is the site of an artificial island constructed by China since 2014. Scarborough Shoal does not contain an artificial island and has not been subject to land reclamation activities.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Sunday’s transit was designed to “challenge excessive maritime claims and preserve access to the waterways as governed by international law,” according to U.S. Navy 7th Fleet spokesman Lt. Joe Keiley.

The operation also followed U.S.-Philippine joint maritime activities near Scarborough Shoal. The shoal was the site of a major standoff in 2012 between China and the Philippines. Since then, Beijing has exercised de facto control of the waters around Scarborough Shoal.

It was China’s seizure of Scarborough Shoal that prompted Manila to file a case with a Hague-based tribunal in 2013. In 2016, the tribunal issued an award that largely decided in favor of Manila. China was not a participant in the arbitration process and has largely ignored the outcome.

The U.S. Navy has emphasized that its freedom of navigation program does not specifically target China. “All operations are designed in accordance with international law and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows,” Keiley said, adding that “FONOPs are not about any one country, nor are they about making political statements.”

The U.S. Navy’s freedom of navigation program is designed to underscore excessive maritime claims by any country. U.S. FONOPs have been conducted all over the world challenging excessive claims by allies, partners, and adversaries alike.

Over the last year, the Trump administration has drawn attention to China’s continued militarization of the South China Sea, particularly in the Spratly Islands.

The U.S. Department of Defense released an annual public assessment of Chinese military power earlier this month. That report observed that Beijing’s artificial islands in the Spratly Islands were subject to considerable militarization throughout 2018.

Beijing placed “anti-ship cruise missiles and long-range surface-to-air missiles on outposts in the Spratly Islands, violating a 2015 pledge by Chinese President Xi Jinping that ‘China does not intend to pursue militarization’ of the Spratly Islands,” the report said.

The report added that “No substantial land has been reclaimed at any of the outposts since China completed its artificial island creation in the Spratly Islands in late 2015, after adding over 3,200 acres of land to the seven features it occupies in the Spratlys.”

Topics
Flashpoints
Tags
FONOPs
Freedom of Navigation Operation
Scarborough Shoal
South China Sea disputes
U.S. Navy
USS Preble
Related Stories
From a Slow Simmer to a Boil: Managing Tensions in a Heating South China Sea
October 16, 2018
From a Slow Simmer to a Boil: Managing Tensions in a Heating South China Sea
Tensions are rising in the South China Sea.
Read Story
Are France and the UK Here to Stay in the South China Sea?South China Sea: Two US Navy Warships Conduct Freedom of Navigation Operation in Paracel IslandsThe British Royal Navy Will Send a Frigate to the South China SeaSouth China Sea: US Destroyer Conducts Freedom of Navigation Operations Near Scarborough ShoalIs the Focus on FONOPs Muddying Strategic Discourse on the South China Sea?
Latest Blogs
Reforming the Chiang Mai Initiative
May 21, 2019
Reforming the Chiang Mai Initiative
Can East Asia come together to strengthen its financial system?
Read Post
Pakistan’s Economy Remains Imran Khan’s Biggest Challenge3 Ways China Can Make the Belt and Road Initiative More SuccessfulIndia’s Marathon Election Ends, Vote Counting to Begin ThursdayChina-India Border Talks Remain Difficult Amid Map Burning ControversyUpping the Ante in the US-China Trade War
Latest Features
Can Pakistan Protect CPEC?
May 20, 2019
Can Pakistan Protect CPEC?
An attack on a luxury hotel in the heart of Gwadar proves that Pakistan's military-centric approach is failing.
Read Feature
Is Sri Lanka Really a Victim of China’s ‘Debt Trap’? Anatomy of a Taiwan Invasion, Part 3: Taiwan's CountermeasuresHong Kong and the US-China New Cold WarIs Duterte Drumming Up a Red Scare in the Philippines?The Peculiar Presence of the Islamic State in Kunar
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
May 14, 2019
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
How China thinks about and acts in the maritime gray zone, and what that means for the region’s future.  
Read Interview
More Interviews