Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Magazine
Thailand’s Stolen Election
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha walks to cast his vote at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2019.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Thailand’s Stolen Election

An illegitimate election risks prolonging the country’s problems.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

If the intent was to indefinitely prolong military rule over Thailand, which has been in place since a coup in May 2014, then the five-time delayed March 2019 election was a success. It was a masterclass in how to steal an election at every level: by drafting a new constitution, disbanding parties, gerrymandering, censoring the opposition, handpicking a Senate, and creating post-facto electoral rules to allocate seats.

While the polling was free, there was nothing fair about the process.

Thailand’s election results pave the way for an illegitimate regime and several more years of political unrest, only suppressed by the coercive powers of the state. The election coincided with the coronation of King Vajiralongkorn, who has proven to be an activist monarch willing to make his imprimatur on politics. If anyone was hoping that the election would end more than 13 years of partisan divide and constant military meddling in politics, they will be deeply disappointed.

How Did We Get Here?

For opponents of the current military regime in power, the election was about the return of power to civilian control. But for the regime, the intent of the election was to once again exorcise the influence of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, whose influence has loomed large in democratic Thai politics since his ascension to the premiership in 2001 despite the wishes of the military and royalist elite.  

Though Thaksin himself was ousted in a 2006 coup d’etat and then eventually went into self-imposed exile, his Thai Rak Thai party and its successors have won every election held since 2001, with a brief interlude out of office that saw feckless rule by the Democrat Party from 2008 to 2011. Following this period, Thaksin’s younger sister, Yingluck, prevailed at the polls, but despite her attempts to reach out to the military and royalist elites, her government was seen as a proxy for the exiled Thaksin.

After a series of protests and prolonged political paralysis, on May 22, 2014, General Prayut Chan-o-cha staged a coup – the second in eight years – and removed Yingluck from power. Though the coup was welcomed by some as a reprieve amid the polarization that had ensued, there was always a risk that military rule would not only fail to solve the deeper underlying issues, but potentially worsen the situation still further.

The military promised that their rule and elections would heal the country’s deep divisions since the 2006 coup, but in reality military rule only exacerbated these divisions. It was soon abundantly clear that the National Council on Peace and Order (NCPO) had absolutely no interest in national reconciliation. “Happiness” was not “restored to the Thai people,” despite coup leader-turned-Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s crooning to that effect.

Indeed, the junta set out from day one to figure out how it could hold on to power indefinitely, while still going through the process of holding elections. In short, the military sought to put in place a system in which they would not have to stage a coup again, but would control everything from within.

Read the full story here, in The Diplomat magazine
Or, read the full story with the magazine app
Apple Google Play
Apple Google Play
The Diplomat Magazine:
June 2019 Issue Out Now!
This month, we outline the Thai junta’s blueprint for stealing an election and the implications for an already-divided country. We also examine the state of activism in China 30 years after the Tiananmen Massacre, shine a light on the ongoing misuse of Timor-Leste’s petroleum fund, and look back on the reign and legacy of Japan’s Emperor Emeritus Akihito. And, of course, we offer a range of reporting, analysis, and opinion from across the region.
Click here for extracts
Topics
Magazine
Tags
General Prayut Chan-o-cha
Thailand 2019 election
Thailand democracy
Thailand elections
Thailand military junta
Thailand politics
Thaksin Shinawatra
Related Stories
How Thailand’s Ruling General Could Stay in the Prime Minister’s Seat
February 12, 2019
How Thailand’s Ruling General Could Stay in the Prime Minister’s Seat
Prime Minister Prayut eyes an extended tenure ahead of the general election due to take place on March 24.
Read Story
What Does Thailand’s Royal Shockwave Mean for its Future Politics?However Thailand Votes, the Military Is Set to Retain InfluenceIrregularities Cloud Thailand’s 2019 Election ResultsThailand’s Election ImpassePrayut in Full Campaign Mode for Thailand’s 2019 Elections
Latest Blogs
Would New India-Pakistan Talks Really Matter?
May 31, 2019
Would New India-Pakistan Talks Really Matter?
Even if dialogue resumes, it is doubtful if it will achieve anything short of synchronized progress on a number of areas.
Read Post
Thailand Junta Chief’s Orwell Plug Sparks ControversyForeign Ministers’ Meeting Highlights Importance of South Korea-Peru TiesIs China Ready to Take Its Economic Coercion Into the Open?Is Pakistan’s Opposition Capable of Mass Mobilization When Necessary?The US-China Huawei Spat: Risks to the Global IP Protection Regime
Latest Features
Has the Paint Dried on Malaysia’s Protest Art?
May 29, 2019
Has the Paint Dried on Malaysia’s Protest Art?
Radical street artist Fahmi Reza reflects on Malaysia a year after Najib’s fall.
Read Feature
The Wa Art of Not Being GovernedCan Imran Khan Really End Corruption in Pakistan?Cen Yuying: ‘The Cruel Viceroy’China’s GMO ParadoxCan Pakistan Protect CPEC?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Jonas Astrup on Reforming Uzbekistan's Cotton Industry
May 21, 2019
Jonas Astrup on Reforming Uzbekistan's Cotton Industry
As Uzbekistan makes progress on ending forced labor, Tashkent is open about the remaining challenges.
Read Interview
More Interviews