Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
ASEAN Beat
Indonesia's Jokowi Seals Second Presidential Term After Court Battle
Image Credit: Flickr/ahmad syauki

Indonesia's Jokowi Seals Second Presidential Term After Court Battle

A much-awaited constitutional court ruling cements Jokowi’s second term following elections earlier this year.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Indonesia’s top court Thursday rejected a losing presidential candidate’s allegations of massive and systematic election fraud, sealing a second term for Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who, in fending off the rising power of Islamists, has drifted toward authoritarian tactics.

The Constitutional Court, which took a marathon nine hours to publicly read its reasoning on the case, said the legal team of the losing candidate, former General Prabowo Subianto, had failed to prove allegations that included millions of fake voters and biased state institutions. The court’s ruling is final.

Thousands of police and soldiers were deployed to boost security in Jakarta as authorities strove to avoid a repeat of deadly riots last month. Pro-Subianto protesters who had gathered near the court melted away around dusk as the broadcast of proceedings on a TV screen outside indicated their candidate’s case was unsuccessful.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The official election results released last month showed Jokowi won 55.5 percent of the vote but also revealed a polarized electorate. Subianto, who allied himself with groups that want Islamic rather than secular law to prevail in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, won big victories in conservative provinces.

The legal challenge’s failure was widely expected after documents filed with the court showed that much of the evidence for the alleged fraud in the April 17 election was printouts of tangentially related news articles from online sites of varying quality.

The evidence purporting to show police bias in favor of Jokowi included allegations from an anonymous Twitter account. The hearings were broadcast on national TV and showed the testimony of some witnesses disintegrating under questioning from the panel of judges.

Jokowi, the first Indonesian president from outside the Jakarta elite, said Indonesians should reunite after a divisive election campaign.

“In the election our political choices are different but the elected president and vice president are the president and vice president for all children of the nation, for all Indonesians,” he said.

The Jokowi administration, however, has increasingly flirted with authoritarianism, using a draconian presidential decree to ban an Islamic group that promoted Indonesia becoming a caliphate and allowing authorities to arrest opponents under an easily abused hate speech law.

The legal challenge appeared to be partly an attempt to strengthen the hand of Subianto’s party, Gerindra, which has been negotiating with Jokowi’s governing coalition for Cabinet positions.

Minutes after the ruling, Subianto said he had “respect” for it, reducing the risk of more violent protests but also raising the possibility of his party joining Jokowi’s government and leaving the world’s third-largest democracy without a significant parliamentary opposition.

“The ruling is very disappointing for us and our supporters, but we have committed to obey the constitution and we respect the Constitutional Court’s decision,” he said.

Subianto, linked to human rights abuses during the authoritarian rule of Suharto, also unsuccessfully challenged his presidential election loss to Jokowi in 2014 and has now made four unsuccessful bids for the presidency.

Nine people died in what police said were orchestrated riots in Jakarta after the official results were released May 21. Amnesty International has said police used disproportionate force against protesters that resulted in unlawful killings and other human rights violations.

Reported by Stephen Wright and Niniek Karmini of The Associated Press, with additions by The Diplomat.

Topics
ASEAN Beat
Tags
Indonesia Constitutional Court
Indonesia elections
Indonesia electoral outcome
Indonesia law
Indonesia politics
Joko Widodo
Jokowi
Prabowo
Prabowo Subianto
Related Stories
Economic Focus Ahead for Indonesia in Jokowi’s Coming Second Term
April 25, 2019
Economic Focus Ahead for Indonesia in Jokowi’s Coming Second Term
Based on Jokowi’s first term and how the country’s election played out, the economy is likely to continue to be a key priority.
Read Story
How the Economy Factors Into Indonesia’s ElectionsIndonesia’s 2019 Elections: Beware the Foreign Puppet Wars in the Jokowi-Prabowo RaceIndonesia’s 2019 Election: Food (Prices) for ThoughtCounting Down to Indonesia’s Presidential ElectionIndonesia Election Race Heats Up with Social Media War
Latest Blogs
Schisms on Display as the G20 Summit Convenes
June 29, 2019
Schisms on Display as the G20 Summit Convenes
G-20 leaders clash over values amid calls to protect economic growth.
Read Post
Is It Time for the United States to Recognize Taiwan?US Navy’s Railgun Entering New Testing PhasesSenior Russian Official Confirms Order for 76 Su-57 Fighter JetsIndia Test Fires Short-Range Nuclear-Capable Ballistic MissileManaging New Actors in the Space Domain
Latest Features
China’s Front Door to America’s Backyard
June 28, 2019
China’s Front Door to America’s Backyard
China's rising influence in Panama is a case study of its ambitions in Latin America.
Read Feature
Pakistan and the Politics of PolioHong Kong’s Extradition Bill and Taiwan’s Sovereignty DilemmaRed Tide: China-North Korea Naval CooperationUS-India Relations at the CrossroadsIslamic State Comes for South Asia
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
US-India Ties in Modi's Second Term: Charting a New Course?
June 26, 2019
US-India Ties in Modi's Second Term: Charting a New Course?
Richard Rossow speaks to The Diplomat about U.S.-India ties.
Read Interview
More Interviews