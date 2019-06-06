Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Flashpoints
North Korea Slams US Indo-Pacific Strategy Report Describing It as ‘Rogue State’
Image Credit: CC0 image via Pixabay

North Korea Slams US Indo-Pacific Strategy Report Describing It as ‘Rogue State’

Pyongyang takes aim at a recent U.S. strategy document.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

North Korean officials have taken aim at the characterization of their country as a “rogue state” in the newly released U.S. Department of Defense 2019 Indo-Pacific Strategy Report.

A statement released Wednesday by the president of the Institute for Disarmament and Peace of the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the description as a “provocation against the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea].”

“That the U.S. has called the DPRK, its dialogue partner, a ‘rogue state’ is a clear infringement upon the latter’s sovereignty and dignity, and it is nothing less than a de facto declaration of confrontation,” the statement, presented as an answer to a question posed by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency, noted.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The statement suggested that the rogue state description was at odds with the goals of the June 12, 2018, Singapore joint declaration between U.S. President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The United States has thus explicitly revealed once again in the face of the world its aggressive attempt to bring us to our knees by force, while totally denying the spirit of the June 12 DPRK-U.S. Joint Statement where the U.S. has committed to terminate the hostile bilateral relations and establish new one.”

The statement agreed by Trump and Kim in Singapore pledged both sides to work toward “new U.S.–DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.”

The latest statement criticizing the 2019 Indo-Pacific Strategy Report comes amid a broader decline in U.S.-North Korea relations since the February 27-28 summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi, Vietnam, which ended without any deal.

Last month, North Korea carried out its first ballistic missile launches after a pause of more than 500 days. U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton criticized those launches as a violation by North Korea of its obligations under United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In April, Kim warned the United States that it would have to arrive a “bold decision” regarding its policy toward North Korea if a third summit could take place. Kim said that North Korea would wait until the end of the year.

In this week’s statement criticizing the rogue state designation, North Korea put forward a warning that it could step up “countermeasures” to U.S. “hostile acts,” echoing language Kim used in April before the May ballistic missile launches.

“We are following with high vigilance the recent maneuvers of the U.S. to increase military pressure on us through several occasions,” the statement noted.

Topics
Flashpoints
Tags
KCNA
Trump-Kim summit
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S.-North Korea relations
Related Stories
US-North Korea Talks Are About to Spin Up Again: What Does Pyongyang Really Want?
October 04, 2018
US-North Korea Talks Are About to Spin Up Again: What Does Pyongyang Really Want?
North Korea is looking to open up a path to sanctions relief.
Read Story
With Diplomacy on Life Support, North Korea Names and Shames Pompeo, BoltonAhead of Second Summit, Kim Jong Un Expresses ’Great Satisfaction’ at Letter From TrumpUS Announces Suspension of Vigilant Ace 2018 Exercise With South KoreaDonald Trump, Kim Jong Un Sign Joint Declaration at Singapore SummitWith Hours Before Trump-Kim Summit, No Clarity on 'Denuclearization'
Latest Blogs
Continuity and Change: Kazakhstan Hurtles Toward Election Day
June 06, 2019
Continuity and Change: Kazakhstan Hurtles Toward Election Day
On June 9, Kazakhstan will elect its first non-Nazarbayev president.
Read Post
Can China and Russia Cash in on Their 'Best Period' of Relations?Modi 2.0 and India’s Complex Relationship With ChinaAusterity to Hit Pakistani Military Budget, PM AnnouncesTaiwan’s Democracy Is Utterly Confounded by Populist Mayor Han Kuo-yuJapan Arrests 7 Chinese Suspects in Record Drug Smuggling Bust
Latest Features
What Is Nazarbayev’s Legacy in Kazakhstan?
June 05, 2019
What Is Nazarbayev’s Legacy in Kazakhstan?
Kazakhstan’s first president resigned, but he remains fundamentally intertwined with the state.
Read Feature
Is Pakistan Headed for Political Crisis?Tiananmen 1989: Lessons for TodayChina Has a Head Start in the New Space RaceIndia's BIMSTEC GambitHas the Paint Dried on Malaysia’s Protest Art?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Umida Niyazova on Forced Labor in Uzbekistan
June 04, 2019
Umida Niyazova on Forced Labor in Uzbekistan
Despite progress, forced labor remains a reality in Uzbekistan.
Read Interview
More Interviews