Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
China Power
Xi Jinping’s Busy G-20 Summit
Image Credit: UN photo

Xi Jinping’s Busy G-20 Summit

What to watch for when China’s president heads to Japan later this week.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday that President Xi Jinping is headed to Osaka, Japan from June 27 to June 29 to attend the G-20 Summit. While further details on Xi’s agenda remain unknown, there is much speculation about the potential sideline meetings.

All eyes will be on what transpires during a planned sit-down between China’s Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump and whether a breakthrough can be made in trade negotiations. The two countries have been bitterly engaged in a trade war, imposing sweeping tit-for-tat and retaliatory measures on one another worth billions of dollars since 2018. Interestingly, a speech on China policy to be given this week by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was postponed, with the White House citing progress on the trade front. The speech, reportedly expected to address China’s human rights record, was likely to have served as a sequel to Pence’s October speech at the D.C.-based Hudson Institute in which the U.S. vice president criticized Beijing’s political, economic, and military policies.

For additional context, Xi Jinping also made a visit to Pyongyang earlier this week, his first since taking office, to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. The meeting has been described as a means to signal China’s consequential role vis-a-vis the Korean Peninsula. Others have also suggested that Xi’s meetings with Kim were designed to bolster Xi’s leverage in subsequent talks with the United States.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Beyond the long shadow cast by the strain of U.S.-China relations at the Osaka Summit, Xi’s visit to Japan is also significant in its own right for Sino-Japanese ties. This will mark Xi’s first visit to Japan as president and the first visit by a Chinese head of state since 2010. Over the course of the past year, relations between Beijing and Tokyo appear to be thawing. Ahead of the G-20 kick off, Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to meet and the two countries are also are anticipated to agree to joint cooperation on giant panda breeding research; giant pandas have long served as a symbol of friendship for China.

Xi will also meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Reports suggest that Moon is looking to make progress on North Korean denuclearization. He is also expected to ask China to hold off imposing measures against Korean companies complying with the U.S. blacklisting of Huawei. South Korea is hoping to balance ties with its security ally, the United States, and China, its largest trading partner. Last month, Huawei quietly opened a lab in Seoul, its first international open 5G services development center.

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed an interest in speaking with Xi in Osaka, though whether he can successfully secure a meeting is unclear. Canada-China relations have suffered since Canadian authorities arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of the Chinese firm’s co-founder, in December 2018 on a U.S.-issued warrant. In apparent retaliation, China detained and then arrested two Canadians for endangering national security, though the circumstances of their detention are far more opaque than Meng’s house arrest as she seeks to fight extradition to the United States.

Trilateral meetings are also held on the G-20 sidelines. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit earlier this month in Bishek, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed holding a trilateral with China and Russia while in Japan. Modi is also expected to meet with Xi one-on-one.

Summits of this variety create a forum for discussion between the world’s top economies primarily on issues threatening the global economy and financial stability. However, many significant developments take place outside the formal agenda of G-20 gatherings. Xi will have a busy few days while in Japan meeting with a handful of partners seeking to maintain a steady positive trajectory or rather to address and overcome challenges with China. At the very least, these exchanges may help foster positive personal relationships that sometimes hold the key to moving past more entrenched and systemic political obstacles.

Topics
China Power
Tags
2019 G20 meeting
Abe-Xi meeting
China-Japan Relations
Osaka G-20 Summit
Trump-Xi meeting
U.S.-China Relations
Xi Jinping G-20 summit
Xi Jinping in Japan
Related Stories
Ahead of Xi-Trump G20 Meeting, Xi Meets Foreign Policy Guru Kissinger
November 09, 2018
Ahead of Xi-Trump G20 Meeting, Xi Meets Foreign Policy Guru Kissinger
Xi told Kissinger that China and the United States must have accurate judgments of each other's strategic intentions.
Read Story
Where Was Taiwan in the Trump-Xi Meeting?Trump-Xi Summit: Much Ado About Nothing?What’s on the Agenda for the Trump-Xi Meeting?The Trump-Xi Summit: Realistic Outcomes for 2 DreamersUS Secretary of State Tillerson Meets Chinese President Xi
Latest Blogs
Can Quotas Fix Gender Disparity in Kyrgyzstan’s Politics?
June 25, 2019
Can Quotas Fix Gender Disparity in Kyrgyzstan’s Politics?
A draft law proposing gender quotas for Kyrgyzstan’s village councils could help increase women’s representation at the local level.
Read Post
Trump Wants China to Pick Up the Slack in the Strait of HormuzTrump, Senior US Officials to Attend Summit With South KoreaA First: Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force Joins US-Australia Talisman Sabre ExercisesPakistan and the FATF: On Borrowed Time?When a China Propaganda Campaign Infiltrated the United States
Latest Features
Red Tide: China-North Korea Naval Cooperation
June 25, 2019
Red Tide: China-North Korea Naval Cooperation
The People’s Liberation Army Navy and the Korean People’s Navy continue an old relationship.
Read Feature
US-India Relations at the CrossroadsIslamic State Comes for South AsiaHong Kong Protests: How Did We Get Here?Thailand Takes up the ASEAN ChallengeMongolia: Bridge or Buffer in Northeast Asia?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Dr. Shashi Tharoor on the Future of Indian Democracy
June 19, 2019
Dr. Shashi Tharoor on the Future of Indian Democracy
The MP from Kerala reflects on the recent election results, and where the country goes from here.
Read Interview
More Interviews