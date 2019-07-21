Menu
Between Continuity and Change: The Rapidly Changing Security Environment in Southeast Asia
Image Credit: Luke Hunt

Between Continuity and Change: The Rapidly Changing Security Environment in Southeast Asia

Luke Hunt speaks to Greg Barton about the subregion’s changing security environment.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The security environment in Southeast Asia has witnessed rapid change since the end of the Cold War, with various manifestations of this including the broadening of the notion of security to include climate change and sustainable development, the rise of more assertive China amid uncertainty about the U.S. regional role, and a mix of promise and peril in terms of the role of religion in politics.

To discuss these issues and more, Luke Hunt recently spoke to Greg Barton, a research professor at Monash University where he works on a range of issues affecting Southeast Asia including religion and counterterrorism, in addition to continuing to pursue his longstanding research on Indonesia. They talked about these issues as well as the broader trends and developments driving them across the region.

Luke Hunt can be followed on Twitter @lukeanthonyhunt.

