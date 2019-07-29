Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
ASEAN Beat
China-Singapore Military Ties in Focus With Army Exercise
Image Credit: MINDEF Singapore

China-Singapore Military Ties in Focus With Army Exercise

A closer look at the significance of recently announced steps by both sides to strengthen security ties.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Over the weekend, China and Singapore kicked off the latest iteration of a bilateral army exercise between them. The scheduled interaction highlighted ongoing efforts by both sides to continue to engage on the defense side amid talk of deepening security relations and in spite of ongoing challenges in the wider bilateral relationship.

Contemporary Singapore-China formal diplomatic ties – which began only in 1990 despite relations that were at play much earlier – have been growing to include a defense component as well. The range of engagements, which include visits, exchanges, port calls, and exercises, were formalized in an agreement signed by the two sides in 2008 known as the Agreement on Defense Exchanges and Security Cooperation (ADESC).

Even as the Singapore-China relationship has continued to experience issues in recent years – whether it be the seizure of Singapore military vehicles following an exercise with Taiwan in November 2016 or the focus on concerning aspects of Chinese presence in the country such as influence operations – both sides have tried to continue to strengthen the security component of ties. Those efforts have been in focus of late because ongoing efforts to step up defense relations were formally announced this May on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier defense summit.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

This week, the defense aspect of China-Singapore relations was in the headlines with the holding of the most recent iteration of Exercise Cooperation, a bilateral army exercise that is one of several components of their security ties. This was the fourth iteration of the exercise since the first iteration was held back in 2009 in Guilin, China.

Per Singapore’s defense ministry (MINDEF), the exercise, which is set to last 10 days, will cover a range of interactions, including professional and cultural exchanges and tactical training such as rappelling, urban operations, and an urban raid as part of the final mission exercise. All in all, per MINDEF, the exercise involves about 240 personnel from Singapore Army’s 3rd Singapore Division and 1st Commando Battalion, as well as the PLA Southern Theater Command Army’s (STCA) 74th Army Group.

The holding of the exercise itself is far from surprising: both sides had indicated that another iteration would be set to occur. The focus on areas such as urban counterterrorism is also in line with ongoing developments given Singapore’s own focus on addressing this as well as China’s growing willingness to engage a range of Asian countries on functional defense issues.

Unsurprisingly, few additional specifics were offered by the two sides on the exercise. Nonetheless, as I noted previously, these interactions as well as newer ones will be key to analyze in order to assess the degree to which the deepening of defense collaboration that both sides have signaled rhetorically is actually manifesting itself in reality.

Topics
ASEAN Beat
Tags
China Singapore
China Singapore defense
China Singapore military
China-Singapore relations
PLA
PLA Southeast Asia
Singapore defense
Singapore military
Related Stories
What's in the New China-Singapore Deepening Military Ties Talk?
May 30, 2019
What's in the New China-Singapore Deepening Military Ties Talk?
A closer look at the significance of recently announced steps by both sides to strengthen security ties in spite of lingering challenges.
Read Story
New Defense Training Puts Singapore’s Cyber Challenge Into FocusThe New Digital Pillar in Singapore’s Military ThinkingSingapore’s Naval Modernization in Focus With New Warship LaunchWhat’s Behind Singapore’s F-35 Fighter Jet Decision?What’s Behind the Nixed Singapore-New Zealand Fighter Jet Base Deal?
Latest Blogs
Uzbekistan Focused on Developing Trade with Afghanistan
July 29, 2019
Uzbekistan Focused on Developing Trade with Afghanistan
Tashkent’s intentions have swiftly moved toward actions when it comes to increasing trade cooperation with Afghanistan.
Read Post
First Four AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopters Arrive in IndiaVietnam Extends Oil Rig Operations Amid Vanguard Bank Standoff With ChinaUS Announces Proposed Arms Sale for End-User Monitoring of Pakistani F-16sWhy North Korea Launched Ballistic Missiles Less Than 4 Weeks After the Third Trump-Kim MeetingChina’s Disregard for Vietnamese Sovereignty Leaves the Region Worse Off
Latest Features
Aceh, Indonesia: When Dating Meets Sharia Law
July 24, 2019
Aceh, Indonesia: When Dating Meets Sharia Law
In Aceh, young people have to reconcile their daily life with a strict version of Islamic law.
Read Feature
Last Resort: India and Pakistan's Informal SchoolsWest Papua’s Quest for IndependenceInnovation in the New Era of Chinese Military PowerThe US Scare Campaign Against ChinaHow Bangladesh Learned to Love the Belt and Road
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
July 22, 2019
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
Tereza Novotna discusses the European Union’s policies toward North Korea.
Read Interview
More Interviews