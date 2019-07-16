Danny Russel on Improving China’s Belt and Road and Japan-South Korea Tensions

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affair Daniel Russel, center, gestures to reporters as he arrives to meet Philippine officials at the Department of Foreign Affairs in suburban Pasay, south of Manila, Philippines, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.

Danny Russel, vice president for International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute and a former U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific Affairs, joins The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) to discuss China’s Belt and Road. Russel is the lead author on a recent Asia Society Policy Institute report on the Belt and Road. The podcast also covers what role the United States might play in helping Japan and South Korea resolve their ongoing dispute.

