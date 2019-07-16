Menu
Asia Geopolitics
Danny Russel on Improving China’s Belt and Road and Japan-South Korea Tensions
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affair Daniel Russel, center, gestures to reporters as he arrives to meet Philippine officials at the Department of Foreign Affairs in suburban Pasay, south of Manila, Philippines, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Danny Russel on Improving China’s Belt and Road and Japan-South Korea Tensions

U.S. President Barack Obama’s former top Asia diplomat discusses the Belt and Road and Japan-South Korea tensions.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Danny Russel, vice president for International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute and a former U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific Affairs, joins The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) to discuss China’s Belt and Road. Russel is the lead author on a recent Asia Society Policy Institute report on the Belt and Road. The podcast also covers what role the United States might play in helping Japan and South Korea resolve their ongoing dispute.

Click the arrow to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here. If you use Android, you can subscribe on TuneIn here. If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn.

Topics
Asia Geopolitics
Diplomacy
East Asia
Southeast Asia
Tags
AIIB
Belt and Road Initiative
China-Southeast Asia relations
Development banks
Infrastructure finance
Obama administration
Rebalance strategy
Demystifying Debt Along China’s New Silk Road
March 06, 2019
Demystifying Debt Along China’s New Silk Road
Is Beijing really seeking to buy political influence abroad?
Latest Blogs
Pakistan Arrests Suspected Mastermind of 2008 Mumbai Attacks
July 18, 2019
Pakistan Arrests Suspected Mastermind of 2008 Mumbai Attacks
Why has Pakistan arrested Hafiz Saeed now?
Latest Features
The Future of China's Amphibious Assault Fleet
July 17, 2019
The Future of China's Amphibious Assault Fleet
What we know about the 075 Landing Helicopter Dock and other expected additions to the PLAN amphibious assault fleet.
