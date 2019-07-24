Menu
Asia Geopolitics

Hun Sen’s Big Bet: Making Sense of China’s Second Overseas Military Base

What is the significance of China setting up its second overseas military base in Cambodia?

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss recent reports that China is setting up an overseas naval base in Cambodia and the ongoing Vietnam-China standoff in the South China Sea.

Click the arrow to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here. If you use Android, you can subscribe on TuneIn here. If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn.

Topics
Asia Geopolitics
Tags
China-Cambodia relations
China-Vietnam relations
Chinese Military
Free and open Indo-Pacific
Haijing 3901
Haiyang Dizhi 8
Hun Sen
South China Sea disputes
Vietnam-China oil exploration standoff
China's Successful Coercion of Vietnam in the South China Sea Deserves US Attention
April 17, 2018
China's Successful Coercion of Vietnam in the South China Sea Deserves US Attention
Washington failed to back up its words with action after Beijing pressured Hanoi into abandoning a South China Sea oil drilling project.
Read Story
Kim Jong Un’s New Ballistic Missile Submarine: The Future of North Korea’s Undersea Nuclear Deterrent
July 24, 2019
Kim Jong Un’s New Ballistic Missile Submarine: The Future of North Korea’s Undersea Nuclear Deterrent
North Korea’s new ballistic missile submarine is a sign of what lies ahead for its undersea nuclear deterrent.
Read Post
The US Scare Campaign Against China
July 23, 2019
The US Scare Campaign Against China
The political calculations behind exaggerating the “present danger” – from the Cold War to today.
Read Feature
