Nuclear Weapons, Missile Defense, and Asia’s Changing Geopolitics

Eric Gomez, a policy analyst for defense and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute in Washington, D.C., and editor of a new volume on American nuclear weapons, joins The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) to discuss nuclear arms control, U.S.-China relations, and missile defense in the Asia-Pacific.

Click the play button to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here. If you use Android, you can subscribe on TuneIn here. If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn.