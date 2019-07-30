Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Geopolitics
Nuclear Weapons, Missile Defense, and Asia’s Changing Geopolitics
Image Credit: AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool

Nuclear Weapons, Missile Defense, and Asia’s Changing Geopolitics

Arms control dies, great powers stir

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Eric Gomez, a policy analyst for defense and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute in Washington, D.C., and editor of a new volume on American nuclear weapons, joins The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) to discuss nuclear arms control, U.S.-China relations, and missile defense in the Asia-Pacific.

Click the play button to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here. If you use Android, you can subscribe on TuneIn here. If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn.

Topics
Asia Geopolitics
Tags
INF Treaty
Missile Defense
North Korea-U.S. relations
Nuclear Weapons
strategic stability
THAAD
Trilateral arms control
Trilateral New START
U.S. Nuclear Weapons
U.S.-Russia relations
Related Stories
What Putin's Exotic New Nuclear Delivery Methods Are Really About
March 03, 2018
What Putin's Exotic New Nuclear Delivery Methods Are Really About
Why did Vladimir Putin show the world the nuclear aces up his sleeve?
Read Story
Trump’s Missile Defense Review Will Be Read Closely in ChinaReflections on the 2018 Shangri-La Dialogue: What's the Indo-Pacific Anyway?Putin's Exotic New Missiles Didn't Come From Nowhere. What Can the US Do in Response?Tracking Trump's First Trip to Asia, Part 1: Japan and South KoreaReflections on the 2017 Shangri-La Dialogue: Whither the Rules-Based Order in Asia?
Latest Blogs
Uzbek Activists Urge Caution in Returning Gulnara’s Ill-Gotten Gains
July 30, 2019
Uzbek Activists Urge Caution in Returning Gulnara’s Ill-Gotten Gains
As reports stir of pending asset returns, a group of activists urge international stakeholders to be cautious in how they proceed.
Read Post
China’s New Defense White Paper: Reading Between the LinesGovernment Official: Russia Has Launched Production of Su-57 Stealth Fighter20 Dead in Attack on Office of Afghan President Ghani's Running MateWill South Korean Turn to Its PM to Resolve Conflicts With Japan?Can the US-China Trade War Be Resolved?
Latest Features
Bearing Witness 10 Years On: The July 2009 Riots in Xinjiang
July 29, 2019
Bearing Witness 10 Years On: The July 2009 Riots in Xinjiang
Even as a foreign tourist, the scale of the 2009 crackdown in Xinjiang was evident.
Read Feature
Aceh, Indonesia: When Dating Meets Sharia LawLast Resort: India and Pakistan's Informal SchoolsWest Papua’s Quest for IndependenceInnovation in the New Era of Chinese Military PowerThe US Scare Campaign Against China
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
July 22, 2019
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
Tereza Novotna discusses the European Union’s policies toward North Korea.
Read Interview
More Interviews