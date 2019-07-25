Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Crossroads Asia
Tajikistan Under Review: A Familiar Litany of Human Rights Concerns
Image Credit: Illustration by Catherine Putz

Tajikistan Under Review: A Familiar Litany of Human Rights Concerns

Comparing Tajikistan’s last two reviews by the Human Rights Committee, it’s clear Dushnabe isn’t interested in improvement.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

To put it mildly, the Human Rights Committee has a lot of concerns about Tajikistan. In its concluding observations, a 12-page document, half a page includes an introduction and “positive aspects,” while the remainder catalogs “principle matters of concern and recommendations.” 

To those familiar with Tajikistan, there are no surprises in the report. The list of concerns hits all the hot topics: corruption; discrimination; violence against women; problematic states of emergency regulations; ambiguity and overreach with regard to terrorism and extremism; reports of torture; the deaths of prisoners in custody; unfair and closed trials; harassment of journalists, lawyers, activists, opposition politicians; interference of the state into matters of religious practice; and more.

Tajikistan’s last such review, in 2013, was in many ways the same. The areas of difference are down to the examples, not the necessarily the core concerns themselves.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

For example, in 2013 the review highlighted the fresh case of Zayd Saidov, a Tajik businessman and politician who announced the creation of a new political party “New Tajikistan” in April 2013 with eyes on contesting the presidential election later that year. He was soon after arrested. In the August 2013 review, the committee noted his case specifically:

The Committee expresses its concern at reports of politically motivated harassment of opposition political leaders with a view to deterring their participation in future elections. In this regard, it is particularly concerned at reports of arbitrary detention of Zayd Saidov, the head of a new political party called New Tajikistan, and the secrecy surrounding his case before the court (arts. 9, 14, 25, 26).

The committee urged Tajikistan to “foster a culture of political plurality and, to this end, desist from harassing opposition political parties and groups that are considered as holding contrary political views to the ruling party.”

In December 2013, Saidov was sentenced to 26 years in jail on a bevy of charges ranging from fraud to rape of a minor. The trial was held behind closed doors. In early 2015, his outspoken lawyer, Shukhrat Kudratov, was jailed for nine years, and then Saidov faced additional charges which resulted in the adding of three years to his sentence.

Jump ahead to 2019. It’s quite clear Dushanbe did nothing but ignore the committee. The 2019 review mentions not only Saidov, but also the leaders of the Islamic Renaissance Party (IRPT) and a handful of jailed human rights lawyers. 

The period after 2013 marked a significant turning point for Tajikistan’s political climate. The downturn hit its full stride in 2015 with the banning of the IRPT and the persecution of its leaders, their lawyers, and their extended families. 

It’s a good bet that Dushanbe’s next review — set for 2025 — will follow in the same vein. The committee offered, in both 2013 and this year, a range of legal and regulatory changes that would improve the human rights climate. But unless Tajikistan’s leadership sees value in making those changes (or put differently, unless it faces punishment for a lack of change), there’s no reason to believe the country will suddenly become a freer place just because some committee suggested it do so. That touch of cynicism aside, it’s important to chronicle Tajikistan’s continued defiance of its own commitments to international treaties like the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). The diplomatic and systematic process does have value, though it’s also quite clearly not enough on its own to motivate improvements. 

Topics
Crossroads Asia
Tags
Human Rights
human rights in Central Aisa
human rights in Tajikistan
IRPT
Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan
Tajikistan
Tajikistan politics
Zaid Saidov
Related Stories
Tajik Authorities Seek Long Prison Terms for IRPT Lawyers
September 20, 2016
Tajik Authorities Seek Long Prison Terms for IRPT Lawyers
Meanwhile, in Geneva Tajikistan's human rights record will be up for discussion.
Read Story
Detailing an Arbitrary Detention in TajikistanTajikistan's Human Rights Record up for ReviewWhy Tajik Authorities Are Denying the Reality of the Islamic State AttackTajikistan Turns Up Heat on Families of Political DissidentsRecord Number of Tajiks Knocked at the EU's Door in 2016
Latest Blogs
Is Southeast Asia Ready for a Future Dementia Epidemic?
July 25, 2019
Is Southeast Asia Ready for a Future Dementia Epidemic?
Governments need clear plans to tackle an expected surge in dementia cases as the region ages.
Read Post
Will Manipur Fake Encounter Victims Finally See Justice?Army Chief Introductory Visit Highlights Indonesia-Singapore Defense TiesVietnam-Cambodia Military Relations in Focus With Fourth Defense DialogueUS Air Force’s New B-21 Stealth Bomber to Make Maiden Flight in December 2021The Significance of the First Ever China-Russia Strategic Bomber Patrol
Latest Features
West Papua’s Quest for Independence
July 25, 2019
West Papua’s Quest for Independence
50 years since the so-called Act of Free Choice, an independent West Papua is closer but still elusive.
Read Feature
Innovation in the New Era of Chinese Military PowerThe US Scare Campaign Against ChinaHow Bangladesh Learned to Love the Belt and RoadChina's Tech Sector Is in Trouble'In July 1999, the CCP Created Exactly What It Had Feared'
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Sebastien Peyrouse on the EU's New Central Asia Strategy
July 16, 2019
Sebastien Peyrouse on the EU's New Central Asia Strategy
What are Europe’s main interests in Central Asia and how does the EU plan to pursue them?
Read Interview
More Interviews