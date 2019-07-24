Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Oceania

Timor-Leste Parliament Approves Sea Border Treaty With Australia

The step cements a landmark agreement reached in March 2018.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The parliament of Timor-Leste voted in favor Tuesday of ratifying a maritime boundary treaty with Australia that governs how the two countries will share billions of dollars of oil and gas riches lying beneath the Timor Sea.

Timor-Leste, one of the world’s youngest and poorest nations, and Australia, one of the richest, signed a historic treaty in March last year drawing their maritime borders, ending years of acrimonious wrangling. It paves the way for development of the offshore Greater Sunrise gas field.

Timorese independence hero and the country’s chief negotiator on the treaty, Xanana Gusmao, said his country was losing $5 million a month while the agreement remained unratified.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

“We dragged this thing out too long, so every month we have lost $5 million. We want to push this thing to be faster but cannot because this process is not easy,” he told parliament.

He said the treaty will be ratified by an exchange of diplomatic notes when Australia’s prime minister visits Timor-Leste on August 30, the 20th anniversary of a referendum that secured independence from Indonesia, which invaded the former Portuguese colony in 1975.

The parliament voted 42 to 23 in favor of ratification.

Under the treaty, Timor-Leste will get the biggest share of revenue from exploiting Greater Sunrise. It will be split either 80-20 if gas is piped to Australia for processing or 70-30 if it is piped to Timor-Leste.

Timor-Leste wants the gas to be processed in its territory but investors are wary because it may not be economically viable. As Bardia Rahmani reported for the June issue of The Diplomat Magazine, the government in Dili has implemented an elaborate infrastructure buildup, called the Tasi Mane project, based around the dream of establishing a gas hub on Timor-Leste’s southern coast. The plans include a processing facility for gas from Greater Sunrise. But skeptics say Tasi Mane, with a pricetag of over $10 billion, makes little economic sense. On the contrary, critics say it is contributing to corruption through kickbacks during the bidding and construction process.

Timor-Leste’s oil revenues, which finance more than 90 percent of government spending, are rapidly dwindling due to the exhaustion of existing fields in its territory. The country’s $16 billion sovereign wealth fund could be empty within 10 years because the government’s annual withdrawals are exceeding its investment returns, according to La’o Hamutuk, a Timor-Leste research institute.

By Oki Raimundos for The Associated Press with additional reporting by The Diplomat.

Topics
Oceania
Tags
Australia and Timor Leste
Australia-Timor Leste relations
Australia-Timor-Leste bo
Greater Sunrise gas field
Tasi Mane
Timor
Timor-Leste economy
Timor-Leste oil industry
Timor-Leste politics
Related Stories
Closing the Gap: Agreement Reached on Australia-Timor-Leste Maritime Border
March 01, 2018
Closing the Gap: Agreement Reached on Australia-Timor-Leste Maritime Border
The agreement made at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague settles an old dispute.
Read Story
Time (and Oil) Running Out for Timor-LesteThe Looting of Timor-Leste’s Oil WealthAustralia and Timor-Leste’s Landmark Maritime Boundary Conciliation ProcessTimor-Leste Finally Has a Government. Now What?Timor-Leste Parliamentary Elections: Hard Choices, Hard Times
Latest Blogs
China’s Emerging Security Partnerships in Southeast Asia: Current Trends and Future Prospects
July 23, 2019
China’s Emerging Security Partnerships in Southeast Asia: Current Trends and Future Prospects
Beijing’s development of new security partnerships in the subregion could have significant geopolitical implications.
Read Post
India-Russia Military Exercise Indra-2019 To Take Place in DecemberWhat’s Behind Malaysia’s New South China Sea Missile Launches?Why a New China Naval Outpost in Cambodia Would MatterForeign Influence in Singapore: Old Threats in New FormsThe US-China Trade War Could Spell Election Defeat for Canada’s Trudeau
Latest Features
The US Scare Campaign Against China
July 23, 2019
The US Scare Campaign Against China
The political calculations behind exaggerating the “present danger” – from the Cold War to today.
Read Feature
How Bangladesh Learned to Love the Belt and RoadChina's Tech Sector Is in Trouble'In July 1999, the CCP Created Exactly What It Had Feared'The IMF Takeover of PakistanThe Future of China's Amphibious Assault Fleet
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Sebastien Peyrouse on the EU's New Central Asia Strategy
July 16, 2019
Sebastien Peyrouse on the EU's New Central Asia Strategy
What are Europe’s main interests in Central Asia and how does the EU plan to pursue them?
Read Interview
More Interviews