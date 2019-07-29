Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense
US Announces Proposed Arms Sale for End-User Monitoring of Pakistani F-16s
Image Credit: U.S. Air Force

US Announces Proposed Arms Sale for End-User Monitoring of Pakistani F-16s

The agreement would bolster the United States’ end-user monitoring of Pakistan’s F-16s.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Friday that it had approved a possible $125 million sale to support Pakistan’s F-16 fighters. The sale, if approved by U.S. lawmakers, would also extend U.S. end-use monitoring of Pakistan’s F-16s.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Pakistan for Technical Security Team (TST) in continued support of the F-16 program for an estimated cost of $125 million,” the DSCA release noted. The announcement came days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, accompanied by the country’s army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited the White House for a bilateral summit.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by protecting U.S. technology through the continued presence of U.S. personnel that provide 24/7 end-use monitoring,” the DSCA released also noted. The proposed sale does not include the transfer of any new armaments for Pakistan’s existing fleet of F-16s.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

According to an anonymous U.S. Department of State spokesperson who spoke to India’s PTI news agency, the newly proposed sale does not mark a change in the Trump administration’s policy of freezing security assurance to Pakistan. Last year, the United States suspended coalition support fund reimbursements for Pakistan and other major military assistance.

“There has been no change to the security assistance suspension announced by the President in January 2018. As the President reiterated this week, we could consider the restoration of certain security assistance programs consistent with the broader tenor of our relationship,” a state department spokesperson told PTI.

For the implementation of the proposed sale, 60 contractors will be sent to Pakistan “to assist in the oversight of operations as part of the Peace Drive F-16 program.” Concerns over Pakistan’s use of its F-16s arose earlier this year when an air-to-air missile launched from a Pakistani fighter downed Indian military aircraft during the February crisis between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The Pakistan Air Force received its first F-16 from the United States in 1982. Today, the PAF possesses 76 F-16s in its inventory.

As the support for Pakistan’s F-16 program was announced, DSCA also announced a $670 million sale of “sustainment follow-on support” for India’s C-17 transport aircraft.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the mobility capabilities of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region,” the announcement of that sale noted.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
DSCA
F-16 fighters
Pakistan-U.S. relations
U.S.-India relations
Related Stories
US Naval Chief in India for High-Level Defense Talks
May 14, 2019
US Naval Chief in India for High-Level Defense Talks
The U.S. chief of naval operations is in India this week for meetings.
Read Story
Indian Air Force Inducts First 2 US-Made Chinook Heavy Lift HelicoptersUS Approves Possible Sale of Military Aviation Spare Parts for TaiwanStrategic Trade Authorization: A Fillip for India's 'Major Defense Partner' Status with the USUS Approves Sale of Armed Predator-B Drones to India: ReportUS Implementation of 'Major Defense Partner' Perks for India Underway
Latest Blogs
Why North Korea Launched Ballistic Missiles Less Than 4 Weeks After the Third Trump-Kim Meeting
July 29, 2019
Why North Korea Launched Ballistic Missiles Less Than 4 Weeks After the Third Trump-Kim Meeting
South Korea taking delivery of F-35As and pressing ahead with allied military exercises drove the recent North Korean tests.
Read Post
China’s Disregard for Vietnamese Sovereignty Leaves the Region Worse OffHong Kong’s Summer of DiscontentChina Has Quietly Carved out a Foothold in North AfricaA Thucydides Fallacy: The New Model of Power Relations for Southeast Asia, the US, and ChinaVietnam Rushes to Adopt 5G
Latest Features
Aceh, Indonesia: When Dating Meets Sharia Law
July 24, 2019
Aceh, Indonesia: When Dating Meets Sharia Law
In Aceh, young people have to reconcile their daily life with a strict version of Islamic law.
Read Feature
Last Resort: India and Pakistan's Informal SchoolsWest Papua’s Quest for IndependenceInnovation in the New Era of Chinese Military PowerThe US Scare Campaign Against ChinaHow Bangladesh Learned to Love the Belt and Road
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
July 22, 2019
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
Tereza Novotna discusses the European Union’s policies toward North Korea.
Read Interview
More Interviews