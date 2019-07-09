Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
The Debate
What China Experts Miss about China and the US
President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

What China Experts Miss about China and the US

A competitive stance is essential to working with China.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The experts have spoken out on Trump’s China policy, and they aren’t pleased. In an open letter on July 3, many of America’s foremost Sinologists criticized the administration’s stance, saying it attempts to “treat China as an enemy and decouple it from the global economy” and is a “counterproductive effort to undermine and contain China’s engagement with the world.”

But U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the policy simply recognizes “the competitive nature of the relationship between our two countries,” such that “as China has taken actions that have provided risk to the American people… each of those actions has been met with a strong and vigorous response from the United States of America.” U.S. Vice President Mike Pence echoes the National Security Strategy, insisting, “‘Competition does not always mean hostility,’ nor does it have to.” Who then is correct? Is U.S. policy antagonistic or simply competitive?

It is notable that the academics do not identify specific objectionable actions, preferring instead to offer their own policy recommendations. Although they believe China’s challenges “require a firm and effective U.S. response,” they say that “the current approach to China is fundamentally counterproductive.” They also claim China is not “an economic enemy or an existential national security threat that must be confronted in every sphere.” China, however, is challenging the world across many areas, from economic chicanery to military bullying. Apparently, the experts believe a “strong and vigorous” response will only exacerbate Beijing’s hostile behavior, recommending a “firm and effective” response instead.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

To support their position, they claim that “Washington’s adversarial stance toward Beijing weakens the influence of [moderate] voices in favor of assertive nationalists.” What the scholars miss is that Xi has grabbed a great deal of power for himself over the past seven years. History suggests that lack of a vigorous U.S. response, far from strengthening moderates, will only vindicate Xi’s posturing. The good news is that Xi still lacks the bona fides of a Mao or a Deng and is thus vulnerable. The world may yet convince him to take more moderate positions, but that can only come about by pressuring him firmly.

U.S. actions to date have in fact been quite restrained. We can debate whether tariffs and public embarrassment are the best methods to nudge China, and we might agree that the threat of tariffs against allies and partners is unhelpful. But there is no reason why the world should allow China to pick and choose which parts of the equitable, prosperous international system to benefit from while undermining the rest.

And as we discuss actions in other areas, we should remember that China has also emerged as the premier human rights abuser of our century, as well as a major facilitator of human rights abuse. The world’s failure to respond to Xi’s 2014 oppression of Turkic minorities encouraged him to expand it into the program of concentration camps and other mass ethnic cleansing measures we see today. This is of course China’s crime, not America’s. But it should be abundantly clear that if we do not confront China with maximum firmness now, we will be forced to fight them with our entire strength in the future. On this front and many others, America has only begun to press China.

In attempting to carve out a position between competition and cooperation, the academics are seeking a spot between the ocean and the beach. Any milder form of pressure would simply be a return to the cooperative policies of yesteryear. Even the Obama administration put some pressure on China, for example by underwriting the Philippine’s UNCLOS tribunal suit against China. What it failed to do was to show real commitment to opposing China’s defections from the international system.

For too long, we have made excuses for China’s failure to follow the rules in hopes that cooperation and engagement would provide China the space and example it needed to become a responsible stakeholder. We must accept that this strategy has not succeeded. This is not to say that the United States has given up on engagement or no longer wishes China to become a supportive member of the international community. In most ways, the United States has not reduced cooperation with China (see for example here, p. 126), rather it is beginning to assume a competitive stance in response to the myriad ways in which China challenges it and the world.

I too was once a strong believer in a cooperative strategy with China. Working directly with the Beijing government in the intervening years, however, my experience has been that it no longer honors commitments without the threat of serious consequences. A microcosm of this truth is seen in China’s recent abuse of its foreign teachers, although analogous acts in other areas abound. We must accept reality: China’s actions under Xi have simply strayed too far from American and global norms not to mount a vigorous response.

Xi, however, is overplaying China’s hand. If China had waited until it was truly formidable, the world would have little choice but to put up with its unreasonable demands. But the Party selected Xi as a “dynamic” leader who would take risks to strengthen China. Our failure to respond to his challenges has encouraged him to take ever greater risks. He may yet reform his ways, both in China’s interest and his own. But that will only come from more pressure, not less.

The views expressed in this paper represent the personal views of the author and are not necessarily the views of the Department of Defense or of the Department of the Air Force.

Topics
The Debate
Tags
China
China-US Diplomacy
Sino-US Relations
United States
US Foreign Policy
US-China strategic competition
Related Stories
China, US Both Using Lawfare in the South China Sea
October 12, 2017
China, US Both Using Lawfare in the South China Sea
China is indeed engaging in lawfare, but the U.S. has done so in a rather sophisticated manner for many years as well.
Read Story
An American Consensus: Time to Confront ChinaDealing with an Ambiguous World Order, from China to the United StatesUzbekistan Does Not Drift Among Great PowersNow is Not the Time to Back Down in the South China SeaDo US-China Economic Relations Have a Bright Future Under Xi?
Latest Blogs
Is China Pulling Off Its Own ’Offset’ Strategy?
July 09, 2019
Is China Pulling Off Its Own ’Offset’ Strategy?
If China has an offset strategy of its own, what’s it about?
Read Post
South Korea’s Botched Handling of the Forced Labor IssueUS Approves $2.2 Billion Arms Package for Taiwan for Tanks, MissilesUS Navy Littoral Combat Ship Arrives in Singapore for Rotational DeploymentRussian Official: Nuclear Sub Fire Could Have 'Led to Catastrophe of Global Proportions'Defense Dialogue Spotlights Vietnam-France Military Ties
Latest Features
Afghanistan’s Bloody Peace Process
July 08, 2019
Afghanistan’s Bloody Peace Process
Even as officials continue to talk peace, violence has surged in Afghanistan.
Read Feature
Can Mongolia Shape the Modern World Once Again?India’s Response to China’s Cyber AttacksWhy Are Migrant Workers Joining the Hong Kong Protests?Was Cambodia Ever Really a Democracy?Chinese Private Security Moves Into Central Asia
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Mauro Gilli: Selling the F-35 to Countries Operating the S-400 Is a Bad Idea
July 03, 2019
Mauro Gilli: Selling the F-35 to Countries Operating the S-400 Is a Bad Idea
What are the risks of selling the F-35 to India and other countries operating high-tech Russian-made weapons systems?
Read Interview
More Interviews