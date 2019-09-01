Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Magazine
Hong Kong’s Summer of Unrest
Image Credit: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Hong Kong’s Summer of Unrest

Five years after the Umbrella Movement, Hong Kong is once again in the midst of revolution and reclaiming.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

With blood streaming from one eye, a young female medic lies slumped on the ground after being hit by a beanbag round during clashes with riot police in a Hong Kong protest. Clouds of tear gas smother the interior of a subway station where protesters are fleeing from police, stumbling over one another on escalators. In a separate incident, thugs armed with metal rods and bamboo poles launch a brazen assault on train commuters. They attack indiscriminately, even as victims fall to their knees in surrender, begging their assailants to spare the women and children cowering behind them.

Such scenes have scorched the heart of Hong Kong since the start of this “summer of unrest,” when a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China plunged the city into a state of crisis that has escalated to precipitous heights. What began as a largely peaceful anti-extradition protest that drew a historic 2 million to the streets has since transformed into an increasingly violent, anti-government and anti-police movement fighting for broader political reform, as well as an end to Beijing’s authoritarian interventions in the semi-autonomous territory.

Since June, protesters have been deadlocked with Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam – who has done little to respond to demonstrators and distanced herself at critical moments – as well as the local police. The resulting clashes have rendered the city unrecognizable. Police and protesters engage in regular battles that involve tear gas, pepper spray, bean bag rounds, and water cannons. A city-wide strike paralyzed public transport, parliament was ransacked, and a Chinese flag was thrown into the sea. At least 700 demonstrators, consisting of mainly young people, have been arrested and could be charged with rioting, a charge that carries a jail term of up to 10 years. Several protesters have committed suicide. Airport demonstrations led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, before taking a dark turn when protesters attacked mainland Chinese men suspected of being undercover cops and a police officer drew his pistol on a crowd after being beaten with his own baton in a brawl. On August 12, China’s spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said the protests show “signs of terrorism.”

Unlike the mostly-peaceful Occupy Central and Umbrella Movement that stunned the world five years back, the current movement is seen by many protesters as the city’s “last stand” – a critical shift reflected in its rallying cry “Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our time,” now ringing across the territory.

“It’s like the myth of Sisyphus. We keep pushing a rock and it keeps rolling back, and there are no results,” said George Tsang, a 27-year-old protester. “It doesn’t matter if people see you as peaceful protesters – the government still doesn’t care. The atmosphere is desperate.”

The protests mark the most significant social movement in Hong Kong history, as well as the greatest challenge to mainland Chinese rule, since the former colony was handed over to Beijing by the British in 1997. But beyond that, the movement also represents the first political awakening since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989 that has traversed social divisions and established city-wide solidarity – one that has paved the way for a collective claiming of a Hong Kong identity and political community on a scale beyond anything the territory has witnessed before.

Read the full story here, in The Diplomat magazine
Or, read the full story with the magazine app
Apple Google Play
Apple Google Play
The Diplomat Magazine:
September 2019 Issue Out Now!
This month, we remember Hong Kong’s Umbrella Movement while explaining how the events of five years ago led to the current protests sweeping the city. We also evaluate the pace and scope of reforms in Uzbekistan after Karimov, take a hard look at the human costs of Australia’s immigration policy, and explore how North Korea uses cat-and-mouse tactics at sea to avoid sanctions. And, of course, we offer a range of reporting, analysis, and opinion from across the region.
Click here for extracts
Topics
Magazine
Tags
Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong government
Hong Kong identity
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protests 2019
Hong Kong society
Related Stories
The Root Cause of Hong Kong’s Woes (Hint: It's Not China)
August 28, 2019
The Root Cause of Hong Kong’s Woes (Hint: It's Not China)
Hong Kongers do not trust their government to defend their interests, whether against Beijing, big business, or anyone else.
Read Story
Hong Kong: The Anatomy of a Protest2 Months on, Hong Kong Remains DefiantHong Kong’s Protests Aren’t Just About the Extradition Bill AnymoreHong Kong Activists’ Deadline Passes Without Government ResponseChina Rotates New Troops Into Hong Kong Amid Mass Protests
Latest Blogs
Asia’s Disappearing Activists
August 30, 2019
Asia’s Disappearing Activists
Activists remain disappeared in at least 13 countries in the region. How can we secure justice for Asia’s disappeared?
Read Post
China Rotates New Troops Into Hong Kong Amid Mass ProtestsIndia Takes Delivery of 11th C-17 Globemaster From United StatesTrump: US to Keep 8,600 Troops in Afghanistan After Deal With TalibanSouth China Sea Tops Agenda as Philippines’ Duterte Arrives in ChinaUS Defense Secretary: Concerned About North Korean Missile Launches, But Won’t ‘Overreact’
Latest Features
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
August 30, 2019
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
The upcoming monsoon may end the immediate crisis, but the city’s serious infrastructure problems will be back.
Read Feature
Celebrating Democracy and Peace in Timor-LesteIndonesia Aims for Fastest Growth of Jokowi’s TermBalochistan’s Role in the Afghanistan QuagmireSomething Is Very Wrong on the Mekong RiverThere Will Be No Winner in the Japan-South Korea Dispute
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
August 20, 2019
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
What lays beneath the surface of Kyrgyzstan’s dramatic political scene?
Read Interview
More Interviews