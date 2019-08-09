Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
The Debate
How Kashmir Fits Into a Dangerous Global Tide of Nationalism
Right wing Hindu groups light firecrackers as they celebrate Indian government revoking Kashmir's special constitutional status in New Delhi, India, Aug. 5, 2019.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup

How Kashmir Fits Into a Dangerous Global Tide of Nationalism

The unilateral way in which India changed Jammu and Kashmir’s status does not auger well for future peace.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Et tu, India? New Delhi has suspended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a disputed region also claimed by Pakistan. It did so in a way reminiscent of an authoritarian state, not the secular democracy envisioned by India’s founders.

The government flooded Srinagar, the summer capital of the state, with tens of thousands of troops. Tourists were told to leave – our attempt to visit Srinagar was abruptly revoked by the Ministry of Defense – a curfew imposed, and internet turned off. Several of Kashmir’s political leaders were detained, to muzzle them from fomenting unrest.

There is a wave of triumphalist nationalism spreading across nominally secular democracies like India. It rears its ugly Trumpian head in India as a virulent form of what Kanchan Chandra calls “Hindu Majoritarianism,” anchoring itself in slogans that espouse a revisionist history of victimhood of the party in power. In India, it is the cry, “Modi hai to Mumkin hai (Modi Can Make it Possible).” In the United States, it is “Make America Great Again.”

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

There is also a whiff of toxic masculinity present, with some male chauvinists boasting on social media they will take on Kashmiri brides as a way to religiously purge India’s only majority-Muslim province. India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled government has shown little tolerance for criticism. Also, there has been no accountability for serious allegations of human rights violations by Indian troops in Kashmir, including enforced disappearances, torture and extrajudicial killings. Opposition leaders have been detained and freedom of speech curtailed. As one Kashmiri put it, “India wants Kashmir but not Kashmiris.”

The argument from India’s elite is that the article revoked on Kashmir’s statehood status was a constitutional vestige from a bygone era that will allow investment to flow into Kashmir. Investment will bring jobs, tourists, and stability. What’s more, the status quo of the past seven decades of semi-autonomous rule has not worked, leaving Kashmiri society bitter, isolated, and increasingly militarized. What’s done is done, several Indian officials say.

This logic is not entirely incorrect. Yet the unilateral way in which India forcefully made the change, without any consultation with the people in Kashmir, does not auger well for a peaceful process ahead. Eventually the curfew will be lifted. If the local, predominantly Muslim, and younger Kashmiris in the valley feel that their lives hold little value or they have no political rights, they will turn to violence. This past February, a suicide car bombing, carried out by a local Kashmiri man for the first time, killed dozens of Indian soldiers. It reflected a growing radicalization of local youth. Targeted cross-border attacks by Pakistan’s various proxy forces, such as Jaish-e-Mohammed or Lashkar-e-Taiba, or highly coordinated terrorist attacks like those that occurred in Mumbai in 2008, could also occur.

There are two reasons for cautious hope. First, Indian intelligence is vastly improved from its former self, and informed sources tell me that authorities would not move into Kashmir or revoke its special status unless the intelligence community confirmed the risk of escalation was low. Second, India and Pakistan have had several such crises in the past, and only on two occasions have they resorted to conventional war. The two largely obey a set of unwritten “gentlemanly” norms and tend to tamp down tensions before they escalate too far, as exemplified by Pakistan releasing an Indian pilot shot down last February.

Even still, the region is among the most militarized in the world and Kashmir risks becoming a Gaza-like prison. Worse, it is a crisis that could easily become internationalized, drawing in China, which criticized India and backs Pakistan, as well as the United States, whose president puzzlingly offered to meditate the dispute last month, much to many Indians’ chagrin (they see Kashmir as a bilateral dispute).

Kashmiri’s marginalized Muslims will not be incorporated into India without a fight. Two-thirds of Kashmir is 30 or under, with about half unemployed. As one Indian editorialist opined, the revocation of constitutional article on their status is “meant to humiliate an already subjugated population.” Pakistan has already cut off diplomatic ties with India and promised to punish Delhi further in international bodies like the United Nations. The greater danger is that Islamabad may enable its nonstate proxies to carry out terrorist attacks in India.

Meanwhile, with a U.S.-brokered peace process forging ahead with Afghanistan’s Taliban to allow for an American withdrawal – a deal that will require cooperation from Pakistan – India’s leadership no doubt feels pressure to make good on a campaign promise to incorporate Kashmir. Its weakening economy and changing “strategic culture” have also spurred its civilian-led government to be more aggressive and show less restraint on the world stage. India sees itself as a rising nuclear power to be taken more seriously.

Yet it risks losing the moral high ground and sullying its reputation as the world’s largest “democracy,” not to mention a secular one that is religiously tolerant. Instead, its government has embraced a policy of triumphalist nationalism and military brinksmanship. Once the lockdown in Kashmir is lifted and Indian troops are sent home, all bets are off.

Lionel Beehner, Ph.D., is an assistant professor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and 2019-2010 International Affairs Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. The views here are his own and do not reflect those of the US Military Academy, U.S. Army, or Defense Department.

Topics
The Debate
Tags
Article 370 Kashmir
Hindu nationalism in India
India Kashmir policy
India nationalism
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir human rights
Kashmir protests
Kashmir security
Related Stories
No Phone Calls, No Groceries: Kashmir on Edge Under Lockdown
August 09, 2019
No Phone Calls, No Groceries: Kashmir on Edge Under Lockdown
Stores are closed and streets are deserted amid a security crackdown, the harshest in recent memory.
Read Story
Indian Elections: Kashmir VotesDon't Overlook the Root Cause of the Latest India-Pakistan Flare-upKashmir’s Teenage MilitantsKashmir’s Unwanted ElectionsWhy India Must Change Its Kashmir Policy
Latest Blogs
Malaysia Charges 17 Goldman Sachs Executives Over 1MDB Scandal
August 09, 2019
Malaysia Charges 17 Goldman Sachs Executives Over 1MDB Scandal
The current and former directors are charged with helping raid billions from the state development fund.
Read Post
Turkmenistan’s President Isn’t Dead, YetKyrgyzstan: Sorting Through the Media Buzz Amid a CrisisJapan’s Air Force: Pilot Error Caused F-35A CrashWhat’s in a Deeper EU-Vietnam Security Partnership?Turkey and Malaysia Boost Cooperation, Eyeing Defense Industry and Islamic Unity
Latest Features
Can Social Media Help Heal the Wounds of Partition?
August 06, 2019
Can Social Media Help Heal the Wounds of Partition?
72 years after partition, migrants are using social media to reconnect with their ancestral homes.
Read Feature
Dashed Hopes for Myanmar’s WomenSmart Cities or Surveillance? Huawei in Central AsiaThe Cyber Dimension of the South China Sea ClashesThe Tibetan Muslims of KashmirSouth Korea’s Africa Outreach
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Interview: Daniel Immerwahr on the ‘Hidden’ US Empire
August 07, 2019
Interview: Daniel Immerwahr on the ‘Hidden’ US Empire
The United States has a controversial and rich imperial legacy, but is it still an empire today?
Read Interview
More Interviews