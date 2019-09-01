Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Magazine
How North Korea Skirts Sanctions at Sea
Image Credit: AP Photo/Fili Sagapolutele

How North Korea Skirts Sanctions at Sea

As sanctions tighten, North Korea’s efforts at evasion intensify.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Despite the high profile of negotiations between North Korea and the United States, the United Nations (UN) sanctions regime on North Korea remains a core component of international efforts to curtail the country’s nuclear and missile programs. These sanctions restrict – among other things – imports and exports of select commodities, as well as the means by which North Korea can access the global economy.

While not of the same immediate relevancy as imports of advanced missile technologies, UN restrictions on the export of bulk commodities (coal, iron, etc.) and the import of petroleum products are important. These restrictions aim, respectively, to limit the funds and fuel that North Korea devotes to its nuclear and missile programs. Yet North Korea has continuously evaded restrictions on these imports and exports. Although that’s partially due to inconsistent implementation and enforcement of UN resolutions, North Korea has also developed a suite of tactics designed to disguise maritime activity that might fall afoul of the UN sanctions regime.

A subset of North Korea’s sanctions evasion tactics aims to hide imports or exports violating the sanctions regime. Both ship-to-ship transfers and the disabling of Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders broadcasting a vessel’s location and identity are key examples of this sort of evasion tactic.

The first of these two tactics, ship-to-ship transfers, allows North Korea to import or export restricted commodities without needing to send its vessels into foreign ports and without requiring other vessels to enter North Korean waters. The benefits of this are pretty straightforward: No port visit means no customs declaration, no customs declaration makes it a lot harder to keep track of what North Korea is importing or exporting. For this reason, ship-to-ship transfers have long been a way for North Korea to import refined petroleum products in excess of the limits imposed by the UN sanctions regime.

The second of these two tactics, disabling AIS transponders, allows vessels to operate with minimal oversight. This is not necessarily a new tactic. In 2013, the North Korean vessel Chong Chon Gang – according to the March 2014 report by the UN Panel of Experts – disabled its AIS transponders while picking up a cargo of armaments and related materiel in Cuba in violation of UN Security Council resolution 1874 (2009). That resolution prohibited the transfer of armaments, excepting small arms and light weapons, and related materiel to North Korea. In fulfillment of its UN obligations, Panama seized the Chong Chon Gang during the vessel’s return to North Korea.

Read the full story here, in The Diplomat magazine
Or, read the full story with the magazine app
Apple Google Play
Apple Google Play
The Diplomat Magazine:
September 2019 Issue Out Now!
This month, we remember Hong Kong’s Umbrella Movement while explaining how the events of five years ago led to the current protests sweeping the city. We also evaluate the pace and scope of reforms in Uzbekistan after Karimov, take a hard look at the human costs of Australia’s immigration policy, and explore how North Korea uses cat-and-mouse tactics at sea to avoid sanctions. And, of course, we offer a range of reporting, analysis, and opinion from across the region.
Click here for extracts
Topics
Magazine
Tags
North Korea sanctions
North Korea sanctions enforcement
North Korean sanctions evasion
Ship-to-ship transfers
UN sanctions on North Korea
Related Stories
Fake Flags: At-Sea Sanctions Enforcement and Ship Identity Falsification
September 26, 2018
Fake Flags: At-Sea Sanctions Enforcement and Ship Identity Falsification
Fraudulent ship registration makes the already challenge task of sanctions enforcement more difficult.
Read Story
Russia, China Block UN From Saying North Korea Violated SanctionsA Closer Look at North Korea’s Virtual Currency AmbitionsBritish Royal Navy Vessel Reports North Korean Illicit Ship-to-Ship Transfer in East China SeaHow to Handle Sanctions Relief With North KoreaAustralia Deploys P-8A Poseidon to Japan to Enforce North Korea Sanctions
Latest Blogs
Asia’s Disappearing Activists
August 30, 2019
Asia’s Disappearing Activists
Activists remain disappeared in at least 13 countries in the region. How can we secure justice for Asia’s disappeared?
Read Post
China Rotates New Troops Into Hong Kong Amid Mass ProtestsIndia Takes Delivery of 11th C-17 Globemaster From United StatesTrump: US to Keep 8,600 Troops in Afghanistan After Deal With TalibanSouth China Sea Tops Agenda as Philippines’ Duterte Arrives in ChinaUS Defense Secretary: Concerned About North Korean Missile Launches, But Won’t ‘Overreact’
Latest Features
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
August 30, 2019
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
The upcoming monsoon may end the immediate crisis, but the city’s serious infrastructure problems will be back.
Read Feature
Celebrating Democracy and Peace in Timor-LesteIndonesia Aims for Fastest Growth of Jokowi’s TermBalochistan’s Role in the Afghanistan QuagmireSomething Is Very Wrong on the Mekong RiverThere Will Be No Winner in the Japan-South Korea Dispute
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
August 20, 2019
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
What lays beneath the surface of Kyrgyzstan’s dramatic political scene?
Read Interview
More Interviews