Asia Geopolitics
How Will Hong Kong’s 2019 Pro-Democracy Protests End?
Image Credit: AP Photo/Vincent Yu

The protest movement in Hong Kong continues amid concerns of a Chinese crackdown.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) speak to Shannon Tiezzi, The Diplomat‘s editor-in-chief and resident China expert, about the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, the possibility of a crackdown by Beijing, and what lies ahead for Hong Kong. Read Tiezzi’s recent article on the possibility of the use of force by China in Hong Kong here.

Click the play button to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here; if you use Windows or Android, you can subscribe on Google Play here, or on Spotify here.

If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn. You can contact the host, Ankit Panda, here.

Tags
Carrie Lam
Cathay Pacific
China-Hong Kong relations
Hong Kong protests 2019
Hong Kong SAR
Hong Kong society
