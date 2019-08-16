How Will Hong Kong’s 2019 Pro-Democracy Protests End?

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) speak to Shannon Tiezzi, The Diplomat‘s editor-in-chief and resident China expert, about the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, the possibility of a crackdown by Beijing, and what lies ahead for Hong Kong. Read Tiezzi’s recent article on the possibility of the use of force by China in Hong Kong here.

