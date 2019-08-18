Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense
Japan Officially Selects F-35B for Its STOVL Fighter
Image Credit: U.S. Navy

Japan Officially Selects F-35B for Its STOVL Fighter

The aircraft will eventually see action off refitted Izumo-class light carriers.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Japanese Ministry of Defense announced formally its decision to select the U.S. F-35B stealth fighter as the country’s short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) aircraft. The decision was virtually assured given that the United States and Lockheed Martin, the aircraft’s manufacturer, were the only bidders for the Japanese contract.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force will procure 42 F-35B fighters at a reported unit cost of $130 million each. The F-35B was built to the specifics of the U.S. Marine Corps and is designed to operate under different conditions from the F-35A.

The two aircraft differ in several ways. The F-35B, owing to its STOVL capability, exhibits a lower range and has a different fuselage contour. It also differs in the kinds of armaments it can carry. The aircraft‘s manufacturer describes the F-35B as having been designed “designed to operate from austere, short-field bases and a range of air-capable ships operating near front-line combat zones.”

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The official Japanese decision was made on Friday and represents the progression of plans to refit the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Izumo-class multipurpose destroyers to operate as de facto light carriers with the F-35B on board.

As The Diplomat reported last December, the Japanese cabinet gave its assent to plans to convert the Izumo-class vessels JS Izumo and JS Kaga to STOVL-capable carriers. The decision followed a study by the Japanese Ministry of Defense.

Japan’s National Defense Program Guidelines (NDPG) calls for the deployment of STOVL-capable carriers over the next five year. The conversion of JS Izumo and JS Kaga, the two largest ships in the MSDF’s fleet, will take place through the mid-2020s.

The Izumo-class won’t be formally designated as aircraft carriers, instead sticking with the classes’ recent redesignation as multipurpose escort destroyers from helicopter destroyers. The class was originally conceived with antisubmarine warfare operations in mind.

Japanese officials public justified the decision to make the Izumo-class STOVL-capable by pointing to an increase in versatility instead of an overt offensive capability, which Japan is constitutionally barred from possessing.

“The planned modification to the Izumo-class carriers is to increase their applications,” Japan’s Minister of Defense, Takeshi Iwaya had said in December 2018.

During a visit to Japan in May 2019, U.S. President Donald J. Trump boarded JS Kaga, becoming the first U.S. president to board any Japanese warship.

Trump hailed Japan’s plans to purchase the F-35B, treating the decision as finalized.

“Soon this very ship will be upgraded to carry this cutting-edge aircraft,” Trump had said at the time. “With this extraordinary new equipment, the Kaga will help our nations defend against a range of complex threats in the region and far beyond.”

The Trump administration has encouraged Japan to purchase U.S. military equipment.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
F-35B and Japan
Izumo-class
MSDF
STVOL
U.S.-Japan relations
Related Stories
US, Japan Move Into Final Portion of Keen Sword 2018 Bilateral Military Exercises
November 07, 2018
US, Japan Move Into Final Portion of Keen Sword 2018 Bilateral Military Exercises
This year's Keen Sword exercise features a focus on amphibious operations.
Read Story
Study: Japan’s Largest Warship Can Support F-35BSource: Japan's Largest Warship Was Designed as an Aircraft CarrierUnderstanding Civil-Military Relations and Anti-Submarine WarfareUSS Ronald Reagan, JS Izumo Conduct Bilateral Exercises in South China SeaVietnam, Japan Conduct Naval Exercise
Latest Blogs
North Korea Continues 2019 Missile Test Flurry With New Short-Range Missile Launches
August 18, 2019
North Korea Continues 2019 Missile Test Flurry With New Short-Range Missile Launches
The 6th test event since late-July included the second known launches of a new type of short-range missile.
Read Post
Indian Defense Minister: ‘Circumstances’ May Lead to Review of Nuclear ‘No First Use’ PolicyDeath of North Korean Defector Sparks Concerns About South Korean PoliciesAfter 5G, Space Opens a New Frontier in US-China RivalryThe Oil Spill in Indonesia Will Cost PT PertaminaWill Modi Resume the Battle Against Corruption?
Latest Features
The South China Sea Island China Gave Away
August 14, 2019
The South China Sea Island China Gave Away
Bach Long Vi Island and its secret transfer from China to Vietnam.
Read Feature
China's J-20 Stealth Fighter Today and Into the 2020sSri Lankans Up in Arms Over US Military PactsAmerica’s Anti-China Mood Is Here to StayHow Islamic State Infiltrated Kabul UniversityCan Social Media Help Heal the Wounds of Partition?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Bec Strating on the State of Australia-Timor-Leste Ties
August 13, 2019
Bec Strating on the State of Australia-Timor-Leste Ties
A conversation on the past, present, and future dynamics in Australia's relationship with Timor-Leste.
Read Interview
More Interviews