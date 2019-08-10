Menu
Kashmir After Article 370: Instability, Unrest, and Geopolitics
Image Credit: AP Photo/Dar Yasin

Kashmir After Article 370: Instability, Unrest, and Geopolitics

Kashmir is about to enter a new era. What can the region expect?

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss the consequences of the Indian government’s recent decision to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir, ending decades of its special constitutional status. The discussion also addresses the geopolitical consequences of the Indian decision in the region.

Click the play button to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here. If you use Android, you can subscribe on TuneIn here. If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn.

Topics
Asia Geopolitics
Tags
Article 35A
Article 370
China India relations
Human rights in Kashmir
India-Pakistan relations
Kashmir crackdown
Kashmiri people
Line of Control
Pakistan-China relations
Simla Agreement
Terrorism in Kashmir
U.S.-India relations
Unrest in Kashmir
