Kashmir After Article 370: Instability, Unrest, and Geopolitics

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss the consequences of the Indian government’s recent decision to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir, ending decades of its special constitutional status. The discussion also addresses the geopolitical consequences of the Indian decision in the region.

