Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
The PulsePoliticsSouth Asia
Maldives Ex-Vice President Testifies in Corruption Case Against Ex-President Yameen
In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, right, casts his vote at a polling station during presidential election day in Male, Maldives.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

Maldives Ex-Vice President Testifies in Corruption Case Against Ex-President Yameen

Ahmed Adeeb admitted to assisting Yameen in corrupt deals and money laundering.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Maldives’ ex-vice president on Thursday testified in open court that he had been an accomplice to his former president in corrupt dealings and said that he knew that a sum of laundered money was transferred to his former boss’ bank account.

Ahmed Adeeb told a criminal court hearing that he has done illegal things on the advice of former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, one of which was to facilitate laundering $1 million obtained through a corrupt deal leasing out an island for tourist resort development. The company later transferred the money to Yameen’s account, Adeeb said.

The court hearing was the first time both Yameen and Adeeb have faced each other since 2016, when Adeeb, who was vice president, had been jailed for trying to assassinate the then-president Yameen.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Adeeb said he had no personal grudges against anyone. But he has agreed to be a state witness and disclose all information regardless of any punishment for his own role.

“The things I am saying in court today, I don’t mind getting a sentence for saying these things. The public should get their funds back,” he said.

Yameen himself cross-examined Adeeb, during which he questioned his former deputy whether by claiming to have carried out presidential orders if he is admitting to doing illegal deeds himself.

“Yes, not just me, President Yameen as well,” Adeeb replied.

He said the money found in Yameen’s account wasn’t election campaign funds as claimed by Yameen’s defense, at which point a heated argument ensued between the two.

Adeeb was a trusted confidante to Yameen before being accused of trying to assassinate him.

A blast rocked Yameen’s speedboat as he was returning to the capital island of the archipelago state from the airport after making a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. Yemeen’s wife was injured.

FBI sleuths who helped in the investigations said they found no trace of explosives. But Adeeb was jailed for a total 33 years for the alleged assassination attempt and separate charges of possessing an illegal weapon and corruption.

His sentencing was criticized as politically motivated.

After Yameen lost a re-election bid last year to President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the courts set aside Adeeb’s conviction as well as those of other leaders imprisoned by Yameen on alleged political motives and ordered fresh investigations.

Having his sentences wiped out, Adeeb tried to flee the Maldives illegally in a fishing boat and was detained by Indian coast guard earlier this month in a southern port. He was deported back to the Maldives and was immediately arrested.

Topics
The Pulse
Politics
South Asia
Tags
Abdulla Yameen
Ahmed Adeeb
Ibrahim Mohamed Solih
Maldives corruption
Maldives politics
Related Stories
The Maldives’ New Government: Mission Impossible?
October 01, 2018
The Maldives’ New Government: Mission Impossible?
From reframing ties with China to advancing Maldivian democracy, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has a hard road ahead.
Read Story
The Maldives Election: A Renewed Chance for India?Maldives Voters Grant Decisive Victory to Opposition Candidate in Blow to Pro-China LeaderMaldives’ Crucial Ballot to Elect New ParliamentFormer Maldives President Arrested Over Money LaunderingThe Alliance of Indian Kings: Can a Coalition Defeat Modi’s BJP in the 2019 Elections?
Latest Blogs
School Curriculum Changes Ramp up Racial Tensions in Malaysia
August 22, 2019
School Curriculum Changes Ramp up Racial Tensions in Malaysia
Outrage erupts from Malaysia’s minorities as the government tries to add Arabic calligraphy to the primary school curriculum.
Read Post
Afghanistan's Terror Threat Is Much Bigger Than the TalibanJapanese Students Call out Universities Over Lagging Attitudes Toward Sex CrimesAustralia to Join US, UK, and Bahrain in Patrolling Strait of HormuzSouth Korea Just Made a Big MistakeMine Countermeasure Exercise Puts Indonesia-Singapore Military Ties into Focus
Latest Features
The Defiance of Pakistani Atheists
August 22, 2019
The Defiance of Pakistani Atheists
In a country where atheism is a capital offense, nonbelievers are still finding quiet ways to forge community.
Read Feature
Nicaragua's Chinese-Financed Canal Project Still in LimboThe Pacific Islands Forum at 50The South China Sea Island China Gave AwayChina's J-20 Stealth Fighter Today and Into the 2020sSri Lankans Up in Arms Over US Military Pacts
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Bec Strating on the State of Australia-Timor-Leste Ties
August 13, 2019
Bec Strating on the State of Australia-Timor-Leste Ties
A conversation on the past, present, and future dynamics in Australia's relationship with Timor-Leste.
Read Interview
More Interviews