Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Trans-Pacific View
US-Southeast Asia Counterterrorism Cooperation in the Headlines With New Philippines Training Facility  
A photograph from a previous US-Philippine interaction.
Image Credit: US Embassy Philippines

US-Southeast Asia Counterterrorism Cooperation in the Headlines With New Philippines Training Facility  

The establishment of a new counterterrorism facility highlighted Washington’s role in supporting efforts in this area.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Last week, the United States and the Philippines formally inked an agreement to advance cooperation to establish a new counterterrorism training facility. The agreement spotlighted one component of the broader U.S. approach to addressing terrorism and violent extremism in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia more generally.

As I have observed previously, the United States and the Philippines, which are formal treaty allies, share a defense relationship that runs across several areas, including counterterrorism. That aspect of collaboration has continued to be a key focus in recent years, with the confluence of U.S. worries on the threat as well as developments in the Philippines including the 2017 siege by Islamic State-linked militants in Marawi city.

That has continued on over the past year or so as well. The United States and the Philippines have been working on several aspects of counterterrorism cooperation including boosting training and equipment for Philippine law enforcement agencies, organizing courses covering areas such as investigations and prosecution, and programs designed to address the root causes of terrorism and violent extremism.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Last week, this aspect of U.S.-Philippine relations was in the headlines with the establishment of a new counterterrorism facility. Both countries formally moved forward with the establishment of a new Regional Counterterrorism Training Center in the Philippines with the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

The MOU, signed by Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Oscar D. Albayalde and U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission in the Philippines John C. Law, paves the way for the construction and operation of the new counterterrorism training center on the grounds of the PNP Academy in Silang, Cavite.

In a statement following the signing of the MOU, the U.S. Embassy in Manila noted that the agreement to establish the center was part of efforts to deepen the bilateral counterterrorism partnership between the United States and the Philippines. It noted that the initiative, which came in response to a request from the PNP for a state-of-the-art facility for enhanced regional counterterrorism training, reflected Washington’s “enduring commitment to support Philippine counterterrorism efforts and work together to address threats to peace and security in the region.”

Thus far, few specifics have been publicly disclosed by either side about how things will proceed following the MOU’s signing. The embassy statement noted that 520 million pesos ($10 million) in counterterrorism partnership funds had been secured by the State Department to establish and jointly operate the center with the PNP, and that, following its establishment, the idea was for the center to provide counterterrorism training for law enforcement units and personnel from the Philippines and regional partner nations. And on the Philippine side, per the Philippine News Agency, Albayalde said that five newly organized police commando battalions of the PNP Special Action Force were being eyed to receive formal counterterrorism training in the new facility.

As with past centers of this type that have been established previously, there remain issues to be worked out, including the extent of coordination on certain aspects of cooperation; the balance between the focus on the national component of boosting Philippine capabilities and the regional component of paving the way for the training of other countries; and how this center will fit in relative to others in the country as well as regional centers and programs in other countries. Nonetheless, the inking of the agreement was a notable step in the development of U.S.-Philippine collaboration in the counterterrorism realm and bears careful watching in the months and years ahead.

Topics
Trans-Pacific View
Tags
Philippines Islamic State
US counterterrorism
US Philippines
US Philippines counterterrorism
US Philippines defense
US Philippines military
Related Stories
US-Philippines Alliance: Security Cooperation in the Headlines with Terror Aid Boost
July 23, 2018
US-Philippines Alliance: Security Cooperation in the Headlines with Terror Aid Boost
The recent round of assistance is yet another indicator that substantive defense cooperation continues to be advanced.
Read Story
US, Philippines Launch New Military ExerciseUS, Philippines Launch New Terror DrillsUS Southeast Asia Counterterrorism Approach in the Headlines With New Philippines ProgramWhat’s in the New US-Philippines Alliance 'Update' Talks?What Will US-Philippines Military Exercises Look Like in 2018?
Latest Blogs
Air Force Chief Introductory Visit Puts Singapore-Australia Defense Relations in Focus
August 19, 2019
Air Force Chief Introductory Visit Puts Singapore-Australia Defense Relations in Focus
The interaction highlighted some of the ongoing activity by the two sides in the security aspect of their relationship.
Read Post
Japan Officially Selects F-35B for Its STOVL FighterFrom ‘No First Use’ to ‘No, First Use?’A Changing India: Caught Between Illiberalism and Social RevolutionNorth Korea Continues 2019 Missile Test Flurry With New Short-Range Missile LaunchesRealities Clash With Idealism in Today’s Asia
Latest Features
The South China Sea Island China Gave Away
August 14, 2019
The South China Sea Island China Gave Away
Bach Long Vi Island and its secret transfer from China to Vietnam.
Read Feature
China's J-20 Stealth Fighter Today and Into the 2020sSri Lankans Up in Arms Over US Military PactsAmerica’s Anti-China Mood Is Here to StayHow Islamic State Infiltrated Kabul UniversityCan Social Media Help Heal the Wounds of Partition?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Bec Strating on the State of Australia-Timor-Leste Ties
August 13, 2019
Bec Strating on the State of Australia-Timor-Leste Ties
A conversation on the past, present, and future dynamics in Australia's relationship with Timor-Leste.
Read Interview
More Interviews