Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense
Where Does the South Korea-Indonesia Fighter Jet Program ‘Renegotiation’ Stand?
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Where Does the South Korea-Indonesia Fighter Jet Program ‘Renegotiation’ Stand?

Another round of reports has highlighted the ongoing uncertainty about the initiative.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Last month, new reports surfaced regarding the ongoing status of discussions between Indonesia and South Korea about a joint fighter jet program. The reports have once again fueled speculation about ongoing renegotiations between the two sides as to the terms of the deal, following previous indications that Jakarta may actually withdraw from the earlier arrangement reached with Seoul.

As I have noted before in these pages, Indonesia and South Korea have a defense relationship as part of their wider ties, which were elevated to a special strategic partnership in 2017. Indonesia is already among the biggest importers of South Korean defense equipment in the region, and collaboration has progressed to varying degrees on several fronts including submarines. One key initiative in this regard has been the development of the new KF-X/IFX fighter aircraft, even though the exact status of the program has been through repeated cycles of uncertainty, in part due to budgetary constraints cited by Jakarta.

This state of uncertainty had continued on into 2019, and late last month, we saw another round of reports surface regarding the status of the program. The reports came after Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Wiranto, who has been involved in discussions surrounding the deal, once again noted on July 18 that the deal between Indonesia and South Korea would need to be renegotiated, even though Indonesia remained committed to it in principle.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Per local Indonesian news outlets, although Wiranto said Indonesia did not want to withdraw from the project in recognition of the longstanding friendship it had had with South Korea as well as the value Jakarta would derive from aspects such as technology transfer, the government’s lack of budget meant that renegotiation would need to be pursued. Though he did not get into much detail, he mentioned that there was a need to reduce Indonesia’s share as part of the deal.

Wiranto did not go into specifics about what the state of the renegotiation is. But, separately, The Korea Herald noted that South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) had said that as of July 22, Indonesia is running about 300 billion won (about $252.05 million) in arrears with respect to the program. DAPA also noted that no additional payments had been received by Indonesia since a payment of 132 billion won earlier this year, and that, all in all, Jakarta had thus far paid about 220 billion won of its share of 1.7 trillion won thus far.

Understandably, both governments have been reluctant to elaborate publicly on the private talks they are having about the agreement. Nonetheless, as Indonesia’s new government takes shape for the second term of Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, the status of ongoing defense arrangements with Jakarta’s key partners such as this one will be important to watch.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
DAPA
Indonesia South Korea
Indonesia South Korea defense
Indonesia South Korea military
Indonesia-South Korea relations
Jokowi defense
Moon ASEAN
Moon foreign policy
Moon Southeast Asia
New Southern Policy
Wiranto
Related Stories
What Does the New Submarine Deal Mean for South Korea-Indonesia Relations?
April 18, 2019
What Does the New Submarine Deal Mean for South Korea-Indonesia Relations?
A closer look at the broader significance of a recent development.
Read Story
Indonesia-South Korea Security Ties in Focus With Defense PactAdvancing ASEAN-South Korea Relations in Moon’s New Southern PolicyWhat’s Next for Indonesia-South Korea Submarine Cooperation?Where is Indonesia-South Korea Defense Industry Cooperation Headed?What’s in Indonesia New Air Force Squadrons?
Latest Blogs
Water and Railways Discussed By Kyrgyz and Uzbek Prime Ministers
August 02, 2019
Water and Railways Discussed By Kyrgyz and Uzbek Prime Ministers
It may lack big headlines, but the normal continuance of diplomacy between neighbors is important in Central Asia.
Read Post
China’s New Carrier to Begin New Round of Sea Trials This WeekWhat Will It Take to Admit Timor-Leste Into ASEAN?Confronting Property Rights and Wrongs in LaosWill the End of the INF Treaty Start an Arms Race?What’s Next for the South China Sea?
Latest Features
Against the Tide: The Growth of China-Sri Lanka Trade
August 01, 2019
Against the Tide: The Growth of China-Sri Lanka Trade
Chinese trade with the island nation is booming even while Indian trade seems stuck.
Read Feature
The Evolution of Afro-Chinese IdentityIsrael’s Growing Defense Ties With AsiaBearing Witness 10 Years On: The July 2009 Riots in XinjiangAceh, Indonesia: When Dating Meets Sharia LawLast Resort: India and Pakistan's Informal Schools
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
July 22, 2019
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
Tereza Novotna discusses the European Union’s policies toward North Korea.
Read Interview
More Interviews