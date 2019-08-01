Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense
Will the End of the INF Treaty Start an Arms Race?
Image Credit: AP Photo/Andy Wong

Will the End of the INF Treaty Start an Arms Race?

The end of INF will have strategic implications well beyond Russia and the United States.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

On August 2, the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), a bilateral arms control treaty originally signed between the United States and the Soviet Union (now Russia), will end. U.S. President Donald Trump had announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Treaty six months back, and the withdrawal period is about to end.

While the focus of the INF Treaty itself was on the United States and Russia, is likely to have a much broader impact than just between the two countries. The INF Treaty was seen as having the ability to bring about a semblance of stability much beyond Washington and Moscow. Now there are growing concerns that this will give rise to a new arms race.

The 1987 INF Treaty saw the United States and the Soviet Union agree to remove an entire class of weapons – nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers, including Soviet SS-20s and the U.S. ground-launched cruise missiles (GLCMs) and Pershing II ballistic missiles. Based on the commitments made in the treaty, the two countries destroyed a total of 2,692 short-, medium-, and intermediate-range missiles by June 1, 1991, the treaty implementation deadline. This is the only nuclear arms control treaty that eliminated an entire class of existing weapons.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The Trump announcement of the U.S. intent to leave the treaty came about after repeated reports of Russian breaches of its INF commitments. The Russian breaches are not new. The complaints had been around under the Obama administration, for instance, when Russia developed a new cruise missile, the 9M729 (NATO name: SSC-8).  NATO has also remained concerned about the treaty breaches. In fact, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that “the ‘ongoing Russian violation’ was the only reason the 1987 treaty was under threat.”

Russia of course denied that they were violating any commitment made under the INF Treaty. A senior Russian official is reported to have said that it is not in violation of any commitment and that the missile 9M729 is within the INF range limit of 500 kilometers.  In fact, a Russian commander, General Mikhail Matveyevsky has reportedly stated that its maximum flight range is 480 km.

There are concerns within the United States and outside about the impact of the treaty withdrawal. U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (a Democrat from New Jersey), the ranking member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has said that withdrawing without a follow-on treaty taking the place of the INF is a recipe for an arms race. Menendez argues that “Russia will clearly spend money on updating and amplifying its weapons systems.”

Yes, Russia might respond by building more INF-range missiles. But it is important to identify another key reason for the U.S. walkout from the treaty — China. One key problem facing the INF Treaty has been the development and deployment of a large number of missiles by China, which is not a member of the treaty and therefore not bound by its terms. That has had the effect of changing the military balance in East Asia and beyond. In fact, in October last year, Trump had said, “We’ll have to develop those weapons, unless Russia comes to us, and China comes to us, and they all come to us and they say ‘let’s really get smart and let’s none of us develop those weapons.’ If Russia’s doing it, and if China’s doing it, and we’re adhering to the agreement, that’s unacceptable.”

There is substance to all of this. A recent U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission Report detailing the Chinese missile inventory highlights that it has “more than 2,000 ballistic and cruise missiles, approximately 95 percent of which, according to US officials, would violate the INF Treaty if China were a signatory.” So, there are genuine security concerns that have driven the U.S. withdrawal, which will also mean that any future arms control initiative can get off the ground under the Trump administration only if China actively participates in it.

China remains concerned about the ending of the INF Treaty. Their worries stem from the fact that this could lead to the United States deploying conventional ground-launched missiles in East Asia, which could further force China to increase its own inventory. Experts warn that with the United States becoming free to now deploy INF-range missiles in Asia, “the development of Chinese missiles is likely to rapidly accelerate.” But as long as China continues its unimpeded development of missiles, the United States, Russia, and even India might be compelled to build up their own inventories, which points to the possibility of a budding arms race.

Japan, which will also be affected by such an arms race, had suggested a multilateral successor to the INF, but China is categorical that it will not be party to such initiatives. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, said that the INF “is a bilateral deal between Russia and the United States. If the agreement becomes multilateral, this will influence a whole range of complex political, military, and legal issues…. The Chinese side does not give its consent.” As for suggestions on a possible trilateral agreement involving the U.S., Russia and China, Beijing was once again firm in saying no. China is reported to have said that “the premise and basis for trilateral arms control negotiations do not exist at all, and China will never participate in them.”

To be sure, this might just be an initial bargaining tactic. But if not, a new post-INF arms race may be in the offing, this time encompassing Asia too. That will have implications for the wider Indo-Pacific region, and developments in this regard will be critical to watch.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
After the INF Treaty
INF
INF Treaty
post-INF world
US nuclear
US nuclear policy
US Soviet Union
US-China relations
US-Russia relations
Related Stories
Military Drills Put Russia-China Ties in the Spotlight
June 20, 2017
Military Drills Put Russia-China Ties in the Spotlight
The first of a series of exercises kicked off this week.
Read Story
2019 Shangri-La Dialogue: US-China Divide Lingers Amid Asia’s AnxietyIn a Post-INF Treaty World, the United States Must Consider Its Basing Options in AsiaUS Army Moving Forward on Hypersonic Missile and 1,000-Mile Super CannonAfter the INF Treaty: US Plans First Tests of New Short and Intermediate-Range MissilesRussia Holds Briefing on Alleged INF Treaty-Busting Missile
Latest Blogs
Water and Railways Discussed By Kyrgyz and Uzbek Prime Ministers
August 02, 2019
Water and Railways Discussed By Kyrgyz and Uzbek Prime Ministers
It may lack big headlines, but the normal continuance of diplomacy between neighbors is important in Central Asia.
Read Post
China’s New Carrier to Begin New Round of Sea Trials This WeekWhat Will It Take to Admit Timor-Leste Into ASEAN?Confronting Property Rights and Wrongs in LaosWhere Does the South Korea-Indonesia Fighter Jet Program ‘Renegotiation’ Stand?What’s Next for the South China Sea?
Latest Features
Against the Tide: The Growth of China-Sri Lanka Trade
August 01, 2019
Against the Tide: The Growth of China-Sri Lanka Trade
Chinese trade with the island nation is booming even while Indian trade seems stuck.
Read Feature
The Evolution of Afro-Chinese IdentityIsrael’s Growing Defense Ties With AsiaBearing Witness 10 Years On: The July 2009 Riots in XinjiangAceh, Indonesia: When Dating Meets Sharia LawLast Resort: India and Pakistan's Informal Schools
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
July 22, 2019
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
Tereza Novotna discusses the European Union’s policies toward North Korea.
Read Interview
More Interviews