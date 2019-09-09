Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia LifeSocietySoutheast Asia
Can the Philippines Contain African Swine Fever?
Image Credit: Pixabay

Can the Philippines Contain African Swine Fever?

The country has been working to battle infections in affected villages in recent weeks.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Lab tests have confirmed that African swine fever caused the deaths of pig herds in at least seven villages near Manila and a multiagency body will be set up to ensure the highly contagious disease does not spread further, Philippine officials said Monday.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said 14 of 20 blood samples sent to a British lab tested positive for the disease but further tests were needed to ascertain the virulence of the virus.

Infections in affected villages have been contained in recent weeks, and backyard farms hit by the virus and outlying areas have been placed under quarantine and disinfected to prevent recurrences, Dar and other agriculture officials said.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

“What hit us we don’t know among the 35 strains,” Dar said at a news conference, referring to the different viral strains with varying lethality. He appealed to journalists to help the government prevent public alarm that could hurt the local hog industry.

More than 7,400 pigs have been culled in farms in villages in Rizal and Bulacan provinces that were feared to have been hit by the viral infection in recent months. The Department of Agriculture is verifying reports of new infections in other areas, Dar said, but he refused to identify the areas.

Despite confirmation of the infections, officials say authorities are in control of the problem and will further tighten checks, including in airports and seaports, and crack down on smuggling of imported meat to prevent largescale outbreaks. They said pork supplies and prices will remain normal.

“The hog industry is one of the more critical industries in the country. Let us not allow it to be affected in a big way,” Dar said. “Everything that has to be done by government with the help of the private sector is being done.”

Dar and Health Secretary Francisco Duque ate pork dishes with other officials and traders in a joint ceremony to demonstrate that locally sold meat is safe to eat when properly slaughtered and prepared.

The Philippines is the latest country in Asia to be hit by the disease, with hard-hit China and Vietnam culling millions of pigs and scrambling to find a vaccine to contain infections that have ravaged their swine industries.

China is home to half the world’s pig population. In Vietnam alone, the virus has caused the deaths of more than 4 million pigs. African swine fever is harmless to people but fatal and highly contagious for pigs, with no known cure, causing severe losses in the swine industry. The disease has been reported in China, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Laos and North Korea.

Some experts have said the current spread of swine fever is the largest known animal disease outbreak in history.

As reported by Jim Gomez of The Associated Press. 

Topics
Asia Life
Society
Southeast Asia
Tags
Duque
Pandemics
Philippines
Philippines health
Philippines health ministry
Philippines health policy
swine fever
Swine flu
Related Stories
Two Wheels Good: Motorbike Diplomacy in Southeast Asia
September 05, 2019
Two Wheels Good: Motorbike Diplomacy in Southeast Asia
A recent heated debate is just the latest incident in the motorbike taxi scene in Southeast Asia.
Read Story
Duterte Fires Philippines Prison ChiefJustice in the PhilippinesWanted: A Proper HomeTimor-Leste: Between Dreadful Past and Hopeful FutureElephant Roadkill: Thailand Grapples With Pachyderms on the Pavement
Latest Blogs
What the Apparent Collapse of Afghan Peace Talks Means for Pakistan
September 10, 2019
What the Apparent Collapse of Afghan Peace Talks Means for Pakistan
How will Islamabad adapt to Trump’s latest sudden move?
Read Post
Pakistan’s Kashmir Narrative Is Falling Flat. How Might That Change?Australia and the Case of the RohingyaWhat’s in the First Spain Warship Voyage to the Philippines?  U.S.-China Trade War and the Fourth Industrial RevolutionWhat Did the 2019 ASEAN Air Force Chiefs Conference Achieve?
Latest Features
<em>Chang’e 4</em> and <em>Chandrayaan 2</em>: To the Moon and Beyond
September 09, 2019
Chang’e 4 and Chandrayaan 2: To the Moon and Beyond
Asia’s spacefaring nations eye the Moon as a tremendous strategic asset.
Read Feature
The Fate of Turkmenistan’s GülenistsMumbai's Last Jungle Under ThreatChecking in on China's Nuclear IcebreakerPopular Support Grows for Indicted Nepali JournalistThe US Democrats’ China Debate
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
August 20, 2019
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
What lays beneath the surface of Kyrgyzstan’s dramatic political scene?
Read Interview
More Interviews