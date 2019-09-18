Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Tokyo ReportPoliticsEast AsiaJapan
Japan’s Latest Cabinet Reshuffle Plagued by Bribery Scandal
Image Credit: Freestock.ca

Japan’s Latest Cabinet Reshuffle Plagued by Bribery Scandal

The ruling party’s cabinet reshuffle has been overshadowed by a cash for influence scandal.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Vice Minister for Health and Welfare Hiroshi Ueno announced his resignation following allegations he was seeking cash in return for inquiring on the status of pending visa applications. Earlier this month, Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine reported that Ueno consulted the Ministry of Justice to speed up visa procedures on behalf of Neo Career — a Tokyo-based recruitment agency.

The magazine says secret audio recordings of Ueno’s conversations with his former secretary expose him requesting a fee of 20,000 yen ($190 dollars) per application inquiry. Ueno who is serving his second term in the House of Representatives stepped down at the end of August despite denying receiving any illicit payments. While he admitted his voice was in the recording, he stressed visa consultations with the Ministry of Justice were done as a favor on behalf of an “acquaintance.” 

The recruitment company is believed to have provided Ueno’s former secretary with 187 names of foreigners waiting for an outcome on their working visa submitted between February and June. In a statement released to the media, Ueno stated the publications report was “regrettable” and “there are no facts that I used my influence in violation of the law.” The motive for resigning was intended to prevent any “misunderstandings.”

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

As public suspicions escalated following the lack of explanation surrounding his resignation, Ueno held a press conference at LDP party headquarters last week apologizing to local supporters and to those around him. But as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe unveils his fresh cabinet reshuffle, the pressure to maintain a clean and a scandal-free image may have influenced Abe’s same-day approval for Ueno’s resignation.

With Japan’s labor shortage continuing to plague blue-collar industries, many companies are in desperate need of foreign laborers fast. Under the Abe administration the number of foreigners entering Japan as grown, with foreign residents exceeding 2 percent of the total population for the first time in history. However, the number of foreign students and workers violating visa requirements has prompted the Justice Ministry to intensify a crackdown on immigration controls — imposing tougher visa checks and examinations. Data shows that last year immigration officers rejected a record number of work visa applications for reasons such as providing misleading information or violating rules stipulated under a previous visa. In turn, Japanese companies are struggling to manage their workforce in light of the long delays and insecurity of guaranteeing work visas for foreign recruits.

Ueno began serving the Ministry of Health in October last year and was head of a working group studying industry groups and local communities in relation to the foreigner technical training program. Ueno’s previous working relationship with representatives from industry may have made him the first point of contact for companies experiencing prolonged visa delays. Meanwhile, it’s been pointed out that Ueno did not necessarily need to step down in the wake of no physical evidence a paper trail of money being collected.

Abe’s cabinet has been embroiled in a string of scandals involving senior cabinet members drawing unwanted attention to the administration’s lax attitude toward accountability. Ueno’s departure follows the resignation of Olympics minister Yoshitaka Sakurada and Ichiro Tsukada a senior vice land minister.

Topics
Tokyo Report
Politics
East Asia
Japan
Tags
Hiroshi Ueno
Japan
Japanese Politics
Shinzo Abe
Related Stories
Why Japan Can’t Fail ‘Womenomics’ in Cybersecurity
August 23, 2019
Why Japan Can’t Fail ‘Womenomics’ in Cybersecurity
The talent gap in cybersecurity is exacerbated by low numbers of women in the field.
Read Story
Large and in Charge: Who is Taro Aso?Japan: Shinzo Abe’s Upcoming Election TestDeadly Yokohama Train Crash Points to Overburdened Rail CrossingsTo Create an Immigrant-Friendly Japan, Start with Education ReformJapan Open for Bets on Hosting Mega Casino Resorts
Latest Blogs
Facing US Ban, Huawei Emerging as Stronger tech Competitor
September 18, 2019
Facing US Ban, Huawei Emerging as Stronger tech Competitor
Huawei Technologies Ltd. is the No. 2 smartphone brand worldwide.
Read Post
Peacekeeping Center Chief Visit Puts Thailand-Vietnam Security Collaboration into FocusFrom Tiananmen to Hong Kong: An Evolution of Protesting in ChinaWhat’s Behind the First India-Singapore-Thailand Trilateral Maritime Exercise?Kilo Impact in the Bay of BengalChina Sends Strategic Bombers, Tanks and 1,600 Troops to Russia for Large Military Drill
Latest Features
China's Non-state Universities: What It Takes to Succeed
September 17, 2019
China's Non-state Universities: What It Takes to Succeed
What happens when a local Chinese tycoon establishes a non-state university with private funds?
Read Feature
What Drives Chinese Arms Sales in Central Asia?India’s Miners of Glittery Mica Deadlocked in Debt TrapsWhy is West Papua in Constant Turmoil?Unclear Boundaries in a Changing UzbekistanWhy Isn’t China Salami-Slicing in Cyberspace?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Touqir Hussain on Pakistan Foreign Policy Under Imran Khan
September 10, 2019
Touqir Hussain on Pakistan Foreign Policy Under Imran Khan
The Diplomat talks with Touqir Hussain on Imran Khan and his handling of Pakistan's foreign policy thus far.
Read Interview
More Interviews