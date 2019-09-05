Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia DefenseDiplomacySecuritySoutheast Asia
Mahathir Visit Highlights Vietnam-Malaysia Security Cooperation Prospects
Image Credit: Flickr/udeyismail

Mahathir Visit Highlights Vietnam-Malaysia Security Cooperation Prospects

The trip highlighted efforts by both sides to make inroads in the defense aspect of ties despite lingering challenges.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Last week, Malaysia’s Prime Minister embarked on a visit to Vietnam. While the agenda of the trip was wide-ranging, it also put the focus on ongoing efforts by the two Southeast Asian states to explore opportunities to broaden and deepen their bilateral defense cooperation, following the shock election of a new government in Malaysia that occurred last May.

As I have observed previously in these pages, Vietnam and Malaysia share a relationship – which started in 1973 and was officially elevated to a strategic partnership back in 2015 – that extends into the defense realm. Both sides inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on bilateral defense cooperation back in 2008, and the scope of ties has included not only issues such as the South China Sea – with both countries being claimants – but also others such as tackling transnational crimes, managing illegal fishing, and sharing experiences on peacekeeping. There have been attempts to advance ties still further over the past few years, even though in some areas, the pace has been slower than the rhetoric has suggested.

Last week, the defense aspect of the relationship was in the headlines with the visit of Mahathir to Vietnam. Mahathir paid an official visit to Vietnam which lasted from August 26 to 28 as part of a wider regional tour, and he was accompanied by a high-level delegation that included officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, the foreign ministry, and the ministry of international trade and industry.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The visit itself included a series of interactions, including a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace and meetings between Mahathir and Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a call on Nguyen Phu Trong, who currently serves as both general secretary of the Communist Party as well as president of Vietnam. And the joint statement addressed a range of issues, including raising total trade to reach at least $15 billion by 2020, increasing the frequency of Vietnam-Malaysia direct flights, and underscoring the importance of multilateralism both regionally and internationally through bodies such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

But visit also highlighted the defense aspect of cooperation between the two countries. For instance, in terms of new developments, the two premiers witnessed the signing of a letter of intent on the signing of the MOU on Maritime Law Enforcement and Search and Rescue Cooperation, in the wake of ongoing challenges they have faced in the maritime security domain on encroachments and illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Beyond that, the joint statement also made reference to other aspects of Vietnam-Malaysia security cooperation that both sides are looking to advance to structure this aspect of collaboration. For example, both sides committed to the prompt establishment of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on Defense Cooperation and agreed to hold the first meeting of the HLC on Defense Cooperation that will be hosted by Vietnam in 2019, something which has been talked about since a letter of intent on the subject back in 2015. They also agreed to hold the first meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Transnational Crimes under the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Cooperation in Preventing and Combating Transnational Crimes signed back in 2015.

To be sure, these steps do not change the fact that both sides continue to have to manage challenges within the security aspect of ties. For instance, in terms of issues between them, the joint statement explicitly noted that both sides “shared concerns” over issues of encroachment of vessels and IUU fishing. And with respect to shared challenges, the South China Sea was clearly of note, with both sides expressing “serious concerns” about the situation there. Nonetheless, the fact that we are seeing both sides seek to advance their security ties is yet another sign of Southeast Asian states advancing defense ties among themselves in a bilateral fashion and of intra-Asian security networking in the region more generally.

Topics
Asia Defense
Diplomacy
Security
Southeast Asia
Tags
Mahathir
Mahathir ASEAN
Mahathir foreign policy
Mahathir Vietnam
Malaysia foreign policy
Malaysia Vietnam
Malaysia Vietnam defense
Malaysia Vietnam security
Pakatan Harapan foreign policy
Related Stories
Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam Hold Trilateral Security Meeting
August 29, 2019
Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam Hold Trilateral Security Meeting
The interaction highlighted ongoing efforts by the three countries to advance security collaboration despite lingering challenges.
Read Story
First Defense Attaché Highlights Russia-Philippines Defense RelationsHow Does the Indo-Pacific Defense Chiefs Conference Fit into Asia’s Security Landscape?A New India-France Alliance?What’s Next for Russia-Malaysia Security Collaboration?Minister Visit Puts Philippines-Brunei Security Relations in the Headlines
Latest Blogs
Fully Invested: India Remains the China-led AIIB’s Biggest Borrower
September 06, 2019
Fully Invested: India Remains the China-led AIIB’s Biggest Borrower
The case of AIIB shows that India wants to keep its economic engagement with China separate from their political tussles.
Read Post
Toward a US-India Reset: Pivoting Trade and Strategy TogetherA Return to Normal for Beijing and Pyongyang?Is Southeast Asia Winning the US-China Trade War? Not So FastFor Peace in Afghanistan, the Economy Is KeyTwo Wheels Good: Motorbike Diplomacy in Southeast Asia
Latest Features
Checking in on China's Nuclear Icebreaker
September 05, 2019
Checking in on China's Nuclear Icebreaker
Speculation has trailed the news that China’s first nuclear-powered icebreaker ship was in the works.
Read Feature
Popular Support Grows for Indicted Nepali JournalistThe US Democrats’ China DebateWhat Really Caused the Violence of Partition?Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water CrisisCelebrating Democracy and Peace in Timor-Leste
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
August 20, 2019
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
What lays beneath the surface of Kyrgyzstan’s dramatic political scene?
Read Interview
More Interviews