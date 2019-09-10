Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Trans-Pacific ViewDiplomacyEast AsiaNorth Korea
North Korea Says Open to Resumption of US Talks in Late-September
Image Credit: Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool Photo via AP

North Korea Says Open to Resumption of US Talks in Late-September

Choe Son Hui said the U.S. had had “enough time” to change its policy.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

For the first time since the June 30 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald J. Trump at the inter-Korean Demilitarized Zone, a senior Pyongyang official said that working-level talks might resume soon.

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Monday that Pyongyang would consider a return to talks with the United States later this month. When Trump and Kim met in June, one of the apparent outcomes of their meeting was an agreement to resume working-level talks.

“We have willingness to sit with the U.S. side for comprehensive discussions of the issues we have so far taken up at the time and place to be agreed late in September,” Choe said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea’s external facing state media.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Kim Jong Un “clarified his stand at the historic Policy Speech in April that it is essential for the U.S. to quit its current calculation method and approach us with new one and we will wait for a bold decision from the U.S. with patience till the end of this year.” Choe was referring to one of Kim’s first public addresses after the late-February Hanoi summit with Trump, where no deal was reached amid disagreements over sanctions relief.

“I think the U.S. has since had enough time to find the calculation method that it can share with us.” In his April speech, Kim said that North Korea may change its approach if the U.S. doesn’t change policy by the end of the year.

Choe’s statement follows a flurry of North Korean short-range ballistic missile testing that began in July and ran through the month of August. The North Korean launches took place before, during, and after the late-summer U.S.-South Korea military exercises. In July, North Korean state media said that the continuation of exercises were an apparent violation of a pledge that Trump had given Kim at the June 30 summit.

In the meantime, inter-Korean diplomacy has come largely to a standstill. With just days to go before the one-year anniversary of the inter-Korean Pyongyang Declaration and Comprehensive Military Agreement, Pyongyang and Seoul have had no high-level diplomatic contact. North Korea has been critical of South Korea for receiving advanced military assets like the F-35A, as well.

Choe’s statement coincides with North Korea’s September 9 Foundation Day. It also comes just days after U.S. Special Representative on North Korea Stephen E. Biegun delivered an address calling on the two sides to “work together to overcome the policies and demonstrations of hostility that compromise the simple ability of our diplomats to talk, and to sustain the rhythm of negotiations.”

Topics
Trans-Pacific View
Diplomacy
East Asia
North Korea
Tags
Kim Jong-un
Kim-Trump Summit
US-North Korea diplomacy
Related Stories
A Return to Normal for Beijing and Pyongyang?
September 06, 2019
A Return to Normal for Beijing and Pyongyang?
The chill between the two countries began to dissipate in early 2018 and ties have continued to warm.
Read Story
US Defense Secretary: Concerned About North Korean Missile Launches, But Won’t ‘Overreact’The Future of the Trump-Kim SummitXi Jinping and China-North Korea RelationsWhere the US Went Wrong on North KoreaThe Singapore Summit: Trump and Kim to Meet
Latest Blogs
What the Apparent Collapse of Afghan Peace Talks Means for Pakistan
September 10, 2019
What the Apparent Collapse of Afghan Peace Talks Means for Pakistan
How will Islamabad adapt to Trump’s latest sudden move?
Read Post
Pakistan’s Kashmir Narrative Is Falling Flat. How Might That Change?Australia and the Case of the RohingyaWhat’s in the First Spain Warship Voyage to the Philippines?  U.S.-China Trade War and the Fourth Industrial RevolutionCan the Philippines Contain African Swine Fever?
Latest Features
<em>Chang’e 4</em> and <em>Chandrayaan 2</em>: To the Moon and Beyond
September 09, 2019
Chang’e 4 and Chandrayaan 2: To the Moon and Beyond
Asia’s spacefaring nations eye the Moon as a tremendous strategic asset.
Read Feature
The Fate of Turkmenistan’s GülenistsMumbai's Last Jungle Under ThreatChecking in on China's Nuclear IcebreakerPopular Support Grows for Indicted Nepali JournalistThe US Democrats’ China Debate
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
August 20, 2019
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
What lays beneath the surface of Kyrgyzstan’s dramatic political scene?
Read Interview
More Interviews