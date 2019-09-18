Menu
Taiwan

Taiwan Loses Another Diplomatic Ally: Onward Without the Solomon Islands?

Is China’s campaign of isolation against Taiwan working?

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss the Solomon Islands’ decision to break diplomatic relations with Taiwan and the implications of the September 14 attacks on Saudi oil processing facilities on Asian energy importers.

Click the play button to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here; if you use Windows or Android, you can subscribe on Google Play here, or on Spotify here.

If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn. You can contact the host, Ankit Panda, here.

