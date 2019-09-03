Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
FlashpointsSecuritySouth AsiaPakistan

What Exactly Did Pakistan’s Prime Minister Say About the Country’s Nuclear Weapons?

Pakistan’s nuclear policy remains unchanged.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking on Monday, caused a bit of a stir with comments that were initially reported as a pledge by Islamabad to not use its nuclear weapons first in any conflict with India. That’s at least how it was reported by Reuters India, which headlined its story: “Pakistan would not use nuclear weapons first, amid tensions with India: PM Imran Khan.”

That was an attention-grabbing headline. If Khan had said something to that effect, it would have represented a recalibration of standing Pakistani nuclear weapons policy for more than two decades. To deter a conventionally superior India, Pakistan had long relied on the first-use of nuclear weapons. Beginning in the late-2000s, Islamabad lowered the nuclear-use threshold in South Asia even lower by introducing low-yield nuclear weapons for battlefield use. The problem here was that Khan didn’t exactly revisit Pakistani nuclear policy.

So what exactly did Khan say?

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

A quick review of Khan’s video remarks to the International Sikh Convention in Lahore, where he spoke on Monday, shows that the report on Pakistan apparently pledging no first-use of nuclear weapons was based on a mistranslation. At around 4:00 in the video, he addresses the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions over Kashmir, saying something to the effect of the following:

We’re two nuclear-armed neighbors. If going ahead, tensions rise, then the whole world is threatened. So this is why I’m telling you that our side will never be the one to start things.

Those remarks followed a broader diatribe from Khan on the Indian government’s ideological origins, echoing points he’d made recently in an op-ed published by the New York Times. In context, it was clear that the reference to nuclear weapons had little to do with no first-use. Rather, Khan was suggested that Pakistan would not be the party to initiate a war in South Asia over Kashmir.

To clarify the confusion after Khan’s comments, Mohammad Faisal, a spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Office, took to Twitter to clarify: “Prime Minister’s comments on Pakistan’s approach towards conflict between two nuclear armed states are being taken out of context. While conflict should not take place between two nuclear states, there’s no change in Pakistan’s nuclear policy.”

Following India’s decision to change the internal status of Kashmir last month, the Pakistani government has sought to emphasize nuclear risks in South Asia — in an apparent effort to draw international attention to the region. On Twitter last month, Khan notedThe World must also seriously consider the safety & security of India’s nuclear arsenal in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt.” “This is an issue that impacts not just the region but the world.”

Topics
Flashpoints
Security
South Asia
Pakistan
Tags
Nuclear Weapons
Pakistan
Related Stories
India and Pakistan on the Brink
February 28, 2019
India and Pakistan on the Brink
As South Asia's nuclear neighbors trade strikes and accusations, a fragile region holds its breath.
Read Story
20 Years After Pokhran-II: Have Nuclear Weapons Made India More Secure?Will Pakistan Part Ways With Its Proxies?Recipe for Disaster: Israel & Pakistan’s Sea-Based NukesNew Year, New Problem? Pakistan's Tactical Nukes The Military Solution
Latest Blogs
Going on a <em>Gongcance</em>: Airport Vacations Trending for Korea’s Elderly
September 04, 2019
Going on a Gongcance: Airport Vacations Trending for Korea’s Elderly
Confronted with high electricity costs, Korea’s elderly are heading to the airport to chill.
Read Post
Saudi, Emirati Envoys Arrive in Pakistan to Discuss KashmirDuterte Fires Philippines Prison ChiefMahathir Visit Highlights Vietnam-Malaysia Security Cooperation ProspectsPakistan’s Anguish on Kashmir Elicits An Extremely Hollow International ResponseWhy Does a Pakistani Islamist Party Want Imran Khan to Resign?
Latest Features
Popular Support Grows for Indicted Nepali Journalist
September 03, 2019
Popular Support Grows for Indicted Nepali Journalist
Rabi Lamichhane’s show confronts corruption; a former employee’s suicide has stirred a firestorm.
Read Feature
The US Democrats’ China DebateWhat Really Caused the Violence of Partition?Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water CrisisCelebrating Democracy and Peace in Timor-LesteIndonesia Aims for Fastest Growth of Jokowi’s Term
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
August 20, 2019
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
What lays beneath the surface of Kyrgyzstan’s dramatic political scene?
Read Interview
More Interviews