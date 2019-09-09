Will China Take Advantage of the Japan-South Korea Security Rift?

Japan’s decision was borne of a general animus about what was seen in Tokyo as the current South Korean progressive government’s lack of willingness to adhere to past agreements between the two countries. The fig leaf for Japan’s action was concern that South Korea was improperly handling certain sensitive chemicals.

What we are witnessing today in northeast Asia is the possible origin of a new reality where South Korea and Japan begin to openly see each as adversaries.

That’s a strong word, but it describes the current spiral of cost-imposition measures by each side on the other. They’re not quite enemies, but they’re certainly not friends.

The origins of the current dispute date back further: certainly to the 2015 agreement – concluded furtively by the previous conservative government in South Korea and the Japanese government – on the status of Korean women that had been forced into sexual slavery during the second world war by the Imperial Japanese Army.

South Korean progressives – now in power – and civil society rejected that agreement, which was at the time presented as “final and irreversible”.

But the end of GSOMIA shows that the dispute has thoroughly spilled into the realm of security affairs. Nothing – not mutual concerns about North Korea, certainly – is serving as a crash barrier on the contours of the dispute.

Without the agreement, both Seoul and Tokyo will have to rely primarily on the U.S. for intelligence about North Korea and other issues beyond their own indigenous capabilities. The arrangement also allowed them to share classified information directly, which they will no longer be able to do.

Washington, meanwhile, is loath to take sides between its two allies: the cost of the Trump administration’s lack of investment in trilateral cooperation in northeast Asia has come due.