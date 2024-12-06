China’s G20 Agenda and Its Effect on Multilateralism: The Emerging Global South

Xi Jinping made several important declarations during the summit that both subverted the established power structures in global governance and reaffirmed China’s role as the voice of the Global South.

Amid growing geopolitical instability, ecological threats, and socioeconomic inequality, the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, can be seen as a turning point in the evolution of global governance and the rise of the Global South. The fact that Brazil was chosen to host the summit shows the growing influence of nations outside the existing power blocs in shaping international policies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s G-20 agenda, which advanced projects that subvert the established power structures in global governance, establishes China’s strategic stance as a leader of the Global South. The shift can lead to a more inclusive international order, although concerns about China’s long-term goals still exist.

Xi made several important declarations during the summit that reaffirmed China’s role as the voice of the Global South. The core of his address was an eight-point development program that placed a high priority on international cooperation, poverty alleviation, and infrastructural development through projects like the Belt and Road Initiative. This strategy aligns with China’s broader objective of advancing sustainable development and reducing the disparities in global inequality.

To facilitate the transfer of scientific and technological advancements to the Global South, Xi also launched the “Open Science International Cooperation Initiative,” a joint venture between China, Brazil, South Africa, and the African Union. This project fills important capacity-building gaps by enabling developing countries through innovation and information exchange.

Furthermore, Xi pledged that by 2030, China’s imports from developing nations would surpass $8 trillion, demonstrating a dedication to promoting economic interdependence and offering a market for products from the Global South. In addition to providing many developing countries with a financial lifeline, this action is a calculated attempt to increase China’s economic influence and linkages throughout the Global South.

These instances reflect China’s growing leadership and partnership role in the Global South, and also the aim to establish itself as a vital ally in addressing common issues. Moreover, Beijing is setting the stage for more extensive talks about the dynamics in multilateral forums such as the G-20, where China and other leaders of the Global South are working to create a more inclusive international order. This trend questions the established power dynamics and emphasizes developing countries’ increasing influence in decision-making.

During its G-20 presidency in 2023, India also positioned itself as a powerful advocate for the Global South by hosting the Voice of Global South Summit, which engaged representatives from 125 countries to address key development concerns. Through initiatives like the distribution of Made-in-India vaccines during COVID-19 and hosting capacity-building events on international taxation, India showed its commitment to equity and inclusion. These efforts reflected India’s leadership in reshaping global governance to prioritize the aspirations of the Global South.

The African Union’s entry in 2023 as a member of G-20, also achieve under India’s presidency, is a landmark feat that will advance the cause of a more inclusive global governance. It demonstrates the increasing understanding of Africa’s significance in tackling global issues, such as economic development and climate change. Additionally, the decision is part of a larger movement by emerging countries to improve the representation of contemporary geopolitical realities in global institutions.

Leaders like Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who pushed for a global order that prioritizes shared responsibility and equitable development, have helped to elevate the voice of the Global South at such forums. Lula’s leadership at the Rio G-20 Summit further solidified the Global South’s agenda as a central issue in the global discourse on sustainable development and transformation.

Redefining multilateralism to better represent the Global South is not without its challenges. The redistribution of influence in international decision-making continues to be a source of tension between wealthy and developing states. Reluctance to equitably share resources and resistance to reform in institutions such as the U.N. Security Council reveal deep-rooted divisions. Also, the Global South is not a single region; its member nations often have distinct aims and purposes, such as balancing the needs of small states with those of middle-income economies that are resource-rich. The ability of the Global South to lead in multilateral forums that establish a unified agenda that takes into account these different viewpoints while preserving solidarity is still a crucial test.

The Global South will potentially gain from projects like China’s BRI by increasing trade and infrastructure development. Modern ports, trains, and digital infrastructure enable improved connectivity that can help developing nations take advantage of new business opportunities and more successfully integrate into global value chains. Further, as stated in Xi’s G-20 declarations, China’s promise to increase imports from developing nations may boost domestic industries, lessen trade imbalances, and promote economic resilience.

China must strike a delicate balance in its dual role as a self-declared leader of the Global South and as a global economic and political powerhouse. Many developing nations view China as a partner and role model due to its significant investments and developmental endeavors, but this dual identity also raises suspicions. There are concerns regarding whether China’s involvement is motivated by strategic aspirations to increase its influence or by a sincere desire for partnership. Critics often point to Beijing’s aggressive foreign policy and concerns about debt sustainability in BRI projects as reasons to exercise caution.

Within multilateral forums, China must also address perceptions of its dominance to maintain solidarity among Global South nations. As it champions reforms to make global governance more inclusive, it must avoid overshadowing smaller nations’ voices and ensure shared leadership. Navigating these dynamics requires Beijing to demonstrate transparency, adaptability, and a genuine commitment to fostering mutual growth, balancing its global ambitions with the aspirations of its developing country partners.

The cooperation between China, Brazil, and other countries, as well as the growing solidarity among Global South leaders, can be a transformative moment for multilateralism. By placing a strong emphasis on shared wealth, equitable representation, and sustainable development, this collective leadership has the power to redefine international collaboration.

As the Global South rises, the world must ask: Will this new era of multilateralism achieve the inclusivity and equity it promises, or will it face the same power struggles and challenges that have long defined global governance?