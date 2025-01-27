China’s Position in the Global Aviation Industry

China’s aviation ambitions are soaring to new heights, as evidenced by its latest push to persuade Vietnam to authorize domestically produced jets for operation. According to recent reports, China has engaged in months of discussions with Vietnamese regulators and airlines, culminating in an apparent charm offensive led by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC)’s leadership and high-level diplomatic overtures. While Vietnam’s civil aviation authority has yet to greenlight the lease of two COMAC C909 jets by VietJet, the ongoing talks mark a deliberate effort by China to penetrate foreign aviation markets and challenge Western giants Airbus and Boeing. The outcome of these negotiations could set a precedent for COMAC’s global aspirations, offering insights into how China seeks to leverage its aviation industry as a tool of economic and geopolitical influence.

China’s domestic aviation market is a force to be reckoned with, having surpassed the United States in 2020 to become the largest domestic market by seat capacity. The country now operates an impressive fleet of 4,335 transport aircraft and manages 262 airports nationwide, supporting a total transport capacity of 1.6 billion passengers annually. This growth is set to continue, as the government plans to increase the number of airports to 400 by 2035. Beijing Daxing International Airport, dubbed the “starfish” for its design, has symbolized China’s ambitions in aviation infrastructure since its opening in 2019. Meanwhile, state-owned carriers like Air China, China Southern, and China Eastern dominate the skies, ranking among the world’s largest airlines by fleet size and passenger volume. These carriers are expanding internationally, particularly targeting Africa and Southeast Asia, echoing China’s maritime strategy of connecting emerging markets to its economic sphere.

At the heart of China’s aviation ambitions is COMAC, a state-backed entity tasked with breaking the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus. The C919 narrow-body jet, COMAC’s flagship project, entered service in 2023 after years of development. The jet is China’s answer to the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, and while it represents a significant technological milestone, it remains heavily reliant on foreign suppliers for critical components such as engines and avionics. COMAC’s ultimate goal is to establish an indigenous supply chain, a task that requires time, investment, and significant technological leaps.

Moreover, international certification remains a significant hurdle. While the C919 has found success domestically, its appeal to foreign airlines is tempered by concerns over maintenance, reliability, and regulatory approval. The dominance of Boeing and Airbus presents additional challenges, with both companies enjoying well-established customer relationships and global support networks.

China’s ambitions extend beyond passenger aviation to air freight, where its dominance in e-commerce provides a natural advantage. Companies like SF Express and Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistics arm, have built extensive networks to meet the demands of rapid delivery. Cainiao, for instance, has established air freight hubs in Southeast Asia and Europe, integrating them into a broader supply chain that bolsters China’s economic reach. The Belt and Road Initiative further amplifies China’s influence, with investments in airports across Cambodia, Pakistan, and the Maldives. These projects enhance regional connectivity while integrating partner nations into China’s trade networks. In Africa, Chinese airlines have significantly expanded routes, mirroring maritime efforts to connect emerging markets with Chinese economic hubs. Airport modernization projects in Ethiopia and Kenya, financed and executed by Chinese firms, underscore the breadth of China’s aviation ambitions.

However, the road to global dominance is fraught with challenges. Despite advancements, China’s aviation sector remains reliant on foreign technology, particularly for jet engines and avionics. Export controls and geopolitical tensions, especially with the United States, further complicate China’s quest for technological self-sufficiency. The aviation industry’s global shift toward decarbonization adds another layer of complexity. To align with sustainability goals, China will need to innovate in green aviation technologies, a daunting task given the sector’s existing hurdles. Meanwhile, Boeing and Airbus continue to dominate, leveraging their decades-long expertise and established networks to maintain market supremacy.

China’s dominance in the maritime sector provides an interesting point of comparison. Its control over shipbuilding, container production, and port operations has allowed it to dominate global shipping. In aviation, however, the landscape is more fragmented and competitive. Stringent safety and certification standards create high barriers to entry, and aviation’s reliance on advanced technology demands a level of expertise that China is still cultivating. While state subsidies and infrastructure investments have propelled China’s maritime success, the aviation industry requires not just scale but also trust in safety and reliability – a harder commodity to secure on the global stage.

The developments in Vietnam provide a snapshot of China’s broader aviation strategy. COMAC’s efforts to introduce its C909 jets into the Vietnamese market underscore its tactic of offering attractive financial terms and operational support to establish a foothold in key regions. Vietnam’s cautious approach, stemming from the C909’s limited international certification, highlights the barriers COMAC faces in gaining global acceptance. Yet, the negotiations also illustrate China’s persistence and adaptability. High-level diplomatic engagements and training sessions for Vietnamese regulatory staff reveal a multifaceted strategy that blends economic incentives with geopolitical overtures.

The stakes for China’s aviation ambitions extend beyond economics. Success in this sector would symbolize China’s ascent as a comprehensive global power, challenging Western dominance not just on land and sea but also in the skies. For now, the story of COMAC in Vietnam reflects the duality of China’s position: an emerging force with immense potential but also significant hurdles to overcome. Should COMAC succeed in securing regulatory approval and expanding its international footprint, it could reshape the aviation industry, much as China has transformed maritime trade. Until then, China’s aviation sector remains in a critical phase of takeoff, striving to reach cruising altitude in an industry where giants dominate the skies.