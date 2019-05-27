Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense

China Makes Progress in Induction of Second S-400 Air Defense System Regiment

Chinese servicemen are conducting a technical inspection of the second batch of S-400 air defense systems.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) servicemen are currently inspecting the second regimental set of Russian-made S-400 Triumf long-range interceptor-based air defense systems (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) at a military base in southern Russia.

A Russian defense source told TASS news agency on May 22 that the second S-400 regiment will be dispatched to China at the end of July. “At the Kapustin Yar practice range, the Chinese military specialists started a technical inspection of the second S-400 regiment set that will be dispatched to China in late July,” the source said. “Test firing from S-400 system is not envisaged at the practice range.”

Russia has been training PLARF personnel on the S-400 air defense system in 2018 and throughout 2019. A Russian government source confirmed in April that the delivery of the second S-400 regiment will begin in late July. Initially, the second batch of S-400 air defense system was supposed to have been delivered by the end of 2018. Yet, missile systems en route to China where damaged during a storm in the English Channel in early 2018, delaying the completion of the order by a couple of months.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Russia at the time claimed that the cargo ship carried an export variant of the S-400’s most advanced interceptor, the 40N6E, reportedly capable of intercepting targets at a distance of up to 400 kilometers, while the missile’s maximum altitude for target interception is estimated at about 30 kilometers.The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) first released details of the 40N6E during  the 2018 Army Forum in August. It still unclear whether the missile has been officially inducted into the Russian Armed Forces. As I wrote in March:

The standard S-400 battery consists of four transporter erector launchers (TELs) with four large launch tubes or 16 smaller tubes (or a combination of the two) per TEL, in addition to long-range surveillance radar target acquisition and engagement (fire control) radar systems and a command post (vehicle). In the Russian military, two batteries make up an S-400 battalion (also known as an S-400 division), whereas an S-400 regiment consists of two battalions.

Each TEL can carry four long-range or up to 16 short- and medium-range missiles. An S-400 regiment also possesses additional surveillance and target acquisition radars, with the unit generally plugged in to larger long-range radar stations or airborne early warning systems. It is, however, unclear whether Russia has developed such a so-called Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC). An entire regiment can be airlifted.

The PLARF conducted a number of S-400 missile tests in 2018. It is unclear whether the service test-fired the S-400 long-range air defense system in 2019 so far. The PLARF will induct a total of two regimental sets. China was the first international customer to place an order for the Russian-made S-400 air defense system in 2014. The contract value is estimated at around $3 billion.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
China-Russia S-400 defense deal
People's Liberation Army
People's Liberation Army Rocket Force
PLARF
Russia-China S-400 contract
S-400 Triumf advanced Air Defense Systems
S-400 Triumph long-range anti-aircraft missile system
SA-21 Growler
Related Stories
Russia Sends New Missiles for S-400 Air Defense System to China
April 30, 2019
Russia Sends New Missiles for S-400 Air Defense System to China
The new missiles are a replacement for those damaged on a Russian ship that got into a storm in the English Channel in 2017.
Read Story
Russia to Begin Delivery of China’s Second S-400 Air Defense System Regiment in JulyChina to Send 100 PLA Personnel to Russia for S-400 Air Defense System TrainingReport: China Completes User Trials of S-400 Air Defense SystemChina’s S-400 Air Defense System Intercepts ‘Ballistic Target’ 250 Kilometers AwayChina to Test Fire New S-400 Missile Air Defense System in July or August
Latest Blogs
China and Taiwan on the Mind as Australia’s Morrison Heads to the Solomon Islands
May 29, 2019
China and Taiwan on the Mind as Australia’s Morrison Heads to the Solomon Islands
Finding a position respectful of Honiara that also maintains Canberra’s strategic desires will require a deft touch.
Read Post
Indonesia's Subianto Officially Challenges His Presidential LossIndian Army to Recruit Women as Military Police: A Cause for Celebration?Atambayev Steps Back, Kyrgyzstan Sets Process for Stripping Presidential ImmunityHigh-Profile Pedestrian Fatalities Point Finger at Japan’s Aging DriversWhy Is China Sending Top Military Brass to Shangri-La 2019?
Latest Features
Has the Paint Dried on Malaysia’s Protest Art?
May 29, 2019
Has the Paint Dried on Malaysia’s Protest Art?
Radical street artist Fahmi Reza reflects on Malaysia a year after Najib’s fall.
Read Feature
The Wa Art of Not Being GovernedCan Imran Khan Really End Corruption in Pakistan?Cen Yuying: ‘The Cruel Viceroy’China’s GMO ParadoxCan Pakistan Protect CPEC?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Jonas Astrup on Reforming Uzbekistan's Cotton Industry
May 21, 2019
Jonas Astrup on Reforming Uzbekistan's Cotton Industry
As Uzbekistan makes progress on ending forced labor, Tashkent is open about the remaining challenges.
Read Interview
More Interviews