Asia Geopolitics

Huawei, Tech Decoupling, and Great Power Competition

Huawei’s fate is in the Trump administration’s hands.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss the Trump administration’s challenge to Chinese tech giant Huawei, great power competition, and the findings of the 2019 U.S. Department of Defense report on Chinese military power. The discussion also considers prospects for strategic arms control involving China alongside the United States and Russia.

Click the arrow to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here. If you use Android, you can subscribe on TuneIn here. If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn.

