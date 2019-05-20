Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense

India, Singapore Begin SIMBEX 2019 Naval Exercises in South China Sea

The latest iteration of the SIMBEX exercise is taking place in the South China Sea.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy began a major bilateral naval exercise on Sunday in the South China Sea. The exercise, code-named SIMBEX 19, will run through May 22. Last year’s exercises took place in the Indian Ocean, off India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On the Indian side, two vessels that have been on a two-month-long deployment to East Asia are participating. INS Kolkata, the lead ship of the Kolkata-class guided missile destroyers, and INS Shakti, a Deepak-class fleet tanker, participated in the exercise.

Singapore, meanwhile, was represented by RSN Steadfast, a Formidable-class frigate, and RSN Valiant, a Victory-class corvette. Fokker-50 maritime patrol aircraft and Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16 fighters also participated.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

This year’s exercise will include a live-fire sea phase exercise, which will encompass a range of maritime combat drills, including “firing on aerial/surface targets, advanced aerial tracking, coordinated targeting exercises and tactical exercises on surface/air scenarios,” according to a statement released by the Indian Navy.

Last year’s exercises also included a live-fire component and additionally featured anti-submarine warfare drills.

According to the Indian Navy, prior to SIMBEX 19, INS Kolkata and INS Shakti were in Singapore for the biennial maritime defense trade show IMDEX 19. “On successful completion of IMDEX 19, IN ships Kolkata and Shakti are continuing their stay at Singapore to participate in the annual Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise SIMBEX-2019,” the Indian Navy noted in a statement.

In recent years, India has increased its naval activities in the South China Sea. This month, for the first time ever, India joined the navies of the United States, Japan, and the Philippines for quadrilateral presence exercises, including “formation exercises, communication drills, [and] passenger transfers,” according to a U.S. Navy 7th fleet statement.

The quadrilateral activities followed the first phase of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM)-Plus Maritime Security Field Training Exercise (MS FTX) in the South China Sea.

INS Kolkata and INS Shakti, last month, participated in a major bilateral exercise with the Vietnam Navy. The two vessels also attended the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy’s 70th anniversary fleet review in Qingdao, China, and also visited Busan, South Korea, where the opening ceremony of the ADMM-Plus FS MTX took place.

Singapore and India have developed defense ties. In April 2019, the two countries held their annual joint army exercise, Bold Kurukshetra 2019. The two countries have expanded their defense cooperation since the signing of their Defense Cooperation Agreement in 2003.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
India-Singapore defense relations
India-Singapore defense ties
INS Kolkata
SIMBEX
Singapore foreign policy
Related Stories
Singapore, India Conclude Bilateral Armor Exercises
April 15, 2019
Singapore, India Conclude Bilateral Armor Exercises
The 12th iteration of Bold Kurukshetra concluded on April 13.
Read Story
India, Singapore Launch Naval ExerciseIndia Navy Chief to Boost Defense Cooperation on Southeast Asia VoyageSingapore-Germany Defense Ties in Focus with Military ExerciseWhat Does Singapore’s New Military Budget Say About its Defense Priorities?India Test Fires Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile From Destroyer
Latest Blogs
South Korea Vows to Send Aid as North Struggles With ‘Severe Food Shortages’
May 21, 2019
South Korea Vows to Send Aid as North Struggles With ‘Severe Food Shortages’
Seoul ponders how much and what kind of aid to offer as North Korea reports its worst drought in decades.
Read Post
Australia’s Election Delivers Morrison’s MiracleTaiwan’s Ruling Party Is Getting Tough on China Ahead of 2020 ElectionsWill India Continue Its Quest for Global Leadership? The US Should Hope So.Who Will Speak for Serikzhan Bilash? Not Washington.What's Behind Brunei's New Defense White Paper Talk?
Latest Features
Can Pakistan Protect CPEC?
May 20, 2019
Can Pakistan Protect CPEC?
An attack on a luxury hotel in the heart of Gwadar proves that Pakistan's military-centric approach is failing.
Read Feature
Is Sri Lanka Really a Victim of China’s ‘Debt Trap’? Anatomy of a Taiwan Invasion, Part 3: Taiwan's CountermeasuresHong Kong and the US-China New Cold WarIs Duterte Drumming Up a Red Scare in the Philippines?The Peculiar Presence of the Islamic State in Kunar
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
May 14, 2019
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
How China thinks about and acts in the maritime gray zone, and what that means for the region’s future.  
Read Interview
More Interviews