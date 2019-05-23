Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense
Japan-Singapore Security Ties in Focus With Defense Ministers Meeting
Image Credit: MINDEF Singapore

Japan-Singapore Security Ties in Focus With Defense Ministers Meeting

The interaction provided an opportunity to take stock of the security aspect of the broader bilateral relationship.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

This week, Singapore’s defense minister paid a visit to Japan. The interaction once again put the spotlight on the defense aspect of the relationship between the two countries amid wider domestic and regional developments underway.

As I have noted before in these pages, Singapore and Japan enjoy a close relationship, which has long included a defense component as well. Over time and following a series of inflection points, including the signing of the Singapore-Japan Memorandum on Defense Exchanges in 2009, the defense relationship has grown to include various components, including visits, policy dialogues, military staff talks, mutual port visits, and cross-attendance at courses and seminars.

That has continued on over the past year or so as well amid wider developments, be it Japan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen defense ties with Southeast Asian states or Singapore’s continued contributions to regional security, with a recent case in point being the co-hosting of the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) multilateral exercise with South Korea. And as members of the U.S. alliance and partnership network, the two countries have also been participating in wider interactions as well involving other regional states.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

This week, the defense aspect of the Singapore-Japan relationship was in the headlines again with the visit of Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen to Japan. Ng was on a three-day working visit to Tokyo that lasted from May 20 to May 23.

Ng’s visit comprised of a series of engagements. In terms of meetings, in addition to his counterpart Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Ng also met with Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Kentaro Sonoura, National Security Secretariat Secretary-General Shotaro Yachi, and former Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera.

According to Singapore’s defense ministry, during the meeting between the two defense ministers – their second, with the first occurring during the fifth iteration of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus in October 2018 shortly after Iwaya had taken office – both sides took stock of the state of the bilateral relationship and discussed ways to advance it in certain areas. In a statement, Japan’s defense ministry said that the two sides talked about issues of mutual interest in the region and the world, including North Korea and the South China Sea, and that they had also discussed Japan’s new five-year national defense program guidelines, which recently came into effect.

While few additional details were publicly disclosed about the private deliberations between the two sides, MINDEF Singapore said that Ng’s visit to Japan underscored the warm and friendly bilateral defense relationship between the two countries.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
Japan military
Japan Singapore
Japan Singapore defense
Japan Singapore military
Japan-Singapore relations
Ng Eng Hen
Singapore defense
Singapore military
Related Stories
Singapore-Brunei Defense Ties in Focus with Army Exercise
January 30, 2019
Singapore-Brunei Defense Ties in Focus with Army Exercise
The latest iteration of the exercise highlighted some of the ongoing activity in the defense relationship in 2019.
Read Story
Singapore-New Zealand Defense Ties in Focus With Military ExerciseWhat’s in the New Australia-Singapore Military Exercise?Singapore Air Force in the Spotlight with National Day Aerial DisplaysWhat’s in Singapore’s New Air Defense System?Singapore-Thailand Defense Ties in Focus with Navy Exercise
Latest Blogs
How India’s Liberal Media Facilitated Narendra Modi’s Reelection Sweep
May 23, 2019
How India’s Liberal Media Facilitated Narendra Modi’s Reelection Sweep
The Indian media’s coverage of the elections played into the BJP’s hands.
Read Post
Freed Journalists Don't Negate Bleak Outlook for Southeast Asia’s MediaJohn Bolton: Coast Guard to Help Reassert US Leadership in ArcticUS Navy Eyes More Combat Upgrades for Littoral Combat ShipsIndia’s Air Force Test Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile From Su-30MKI FighterTaiwan Stages Joint Air-Sea Live Fire Exercises
Latest Features
China’s GMO Paradox
May 21, 2019
China’s GMO Paradox
For all its power, the Chinese government can’t get people to trust genetically modified crops.
Read Feature
Can Pakistan Protect CPEC?Is Sri Lanka Really a Victim of China’s ‘Debt Trap’? Anatomy of a Taiwan Invasion, Part 3: Taiwan's CountermeasuresHong Kong and the US-China New Cold WarIs Duterte Drumming Up a Red Scare in the Philippines?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
May 14, 2019
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
How China thinks about and acts in the maritime gray zone, and what that means for the region’s future.  
Read Interview
More Interviews