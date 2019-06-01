Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Magazine
Japan’s Farewell to the People’s Emperor
Japan's Emperor Akihito, second from left, arrives at Musashino Imperial Mausoleum to visit the tomb of his late father Hirohito to report his retirement in Tokyo, April 23, 2019.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, Pool

Japan’s Farewell to the People’s Emperor

A look back at the Heisei era, and forward to the reign of Emperor Naruhito.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The emperor of Japan has no formal political authority according to the constitution, and there is a strong consensus among Japanese that the emperor must not be involved in politics. But the red line separating the political from the apolitical can be amorphous. It is not so easy for a walking, talking, national symbol to remain passive. Throughout his reign, Emperor Akihito (born in 1933; reigned from 1989-2019; now officially known in Japan as the Emperor Emeritus) had subtle ways of lending his support to certain causes while distancing himself from others. And Empress Michiko (b. 1934) was almost always at his side reinforcing the message through her own remarkable skills in communication, and her dynamic example suggested that a woman could play the role of Japan’s national symbol.

Five themes characterized the Heisei era, which concluded with Emperor Akihito’s abdication on April 30 of this year: (1) An unabashed support of the post-war system, including the values inherent in the post-war constitution; (2) efforts to compress the margins of society by reaching out to the most vulnerable members, and also by extending a hand to others marginalized by geography and other factors; (3) efforts to bring closure to the post-war era by trying to heal the festering wounds of the war and of the imperial era in a more general sense; (4) demonstrations of pride in the best that Japan has to offer, but a pride in Japan tempered with a cosmopolitanism that clashed with simplistic nationalism, including in reference to views of Japan’s history; and (5) the unusually active and important role played by Empress Michiko.

Although claims by some Americans who served in the Occupation of Japan (1945-1952) of having “introduced democracy” to the country after World War II are thoroughly exaggerated, it is nonetheless true that post-war Japan differs in fundamental ways from Imperial Japan (1890-1945). Democracy and pacifism filled the post-defeat vacuum, as did a desire to restore Japan’s international standing. These post-war values have been on display during the reign of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko.

Read the full story here, in The Diplomat magazine
Or, read the full story with the magazine app
Apple Google Play
Apple Google Play
The Diplomat Magazine:
June 2019 Issue Out Now!
This month, we outline the Thai junta’s blueprint for stealing an election and the implications for an already-divided country. We also examine the state of activism in China 30 years after the Tiananmen Massacre, shine a light on the ongoing misuse of Timor-Leste’s petroleum fund, and look back on the reign and legacy of Japan’s Emperor Emeritus Akihito. And, of course, we offer a range of reporting, analysis, and opinion from across the region.
Click here for extracts
Topics
Magazine
Tags
Akihito abdication
Emperor Akihito
Emperor Naruhito
Japan imperial family
Japan imperial system
Japan pacifism
post-war Japan
Related Stories
Living History: Ushering in the New Imperial Era in Japan
May 14, 2019
Living History: Ushering in the New Imperial Era in Japan
The view from the crowd that gathered in early May to celebrate the rise of a new emperor.
Read Story
The Heisei Paradox: Emperor Akihito and Japan’s Nationalist RegressionThe Rise of Japan’s New Emperor Sparks Debate on Male-Only SuccessionThe End of an Era: Japan’s Emperor Finalizes AbdicationJapanese Emperor Akihito Delivers Final Official War Memorial SpeechJapan’s New Imperial Era: What’s in a Name?
Latest Blogs
Would New India-Pakistan Talks Really Matter?
May 31, 2019
Would New India-Pakistan Talks Really Matter?
Even if dialogue resumes, it is doubtful if it will achieve anything short of synchronized progress on a number of areas.
Read Post
Thailand Junta Chief’s Orwell Plug Sparks ControversyForeign Ministers’ Meeting Highlights Importance of South Korea-Peru TiesIs China Ready to Take Its Economic Coercion Into the Open?Is Pakistan’s Opposition Capable of Mass Mobilization When Necessary?The US-China Huawei Spat: Risks to the Global IP Protection Regime
Latest Features
Has the Paint Dried on Malaysia’s Protest Art?
May 29, 2019
Has the Paint Dried on Malaysia’s Protest Art?
Radical street artist Fahmi Reza reflects on Malaysia a year after Najib’s fall.
Read Feature
The Wa Art of Not Being GovernedCan Imran Khan Really End Corruption in Pakistan?Cen Yuying: ‘The Cruel Viceroy’China’s GMO ParadoxCan Pakistan Protect CPEC?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Jonas Astrup on Reforming Uzbekistan's Cotton Industry
May 21, 2019
Jonas Astrup on Reforming Uzbekistan's Cotton Industry
As Uzbekistan makes progress on ending forced labor, Tashkent is open about the remaining challenges.
Read Interview
More Interviews