Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense

US, Japan Conduct Cooperative Naval Deployment in Strait of Malacca

The exercise placed the spotlight on one of the region’s most important strategic chokepoints.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

A U.S. Navy warship joined two Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) for a cooperative deployment in the strategic Malacca Strait on May 18.

USS William P. Lawrence, a U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, joined the MSDF’s Izumo-class helicopter carrier JS Izumo and Murasame-class destroyer JS Murasame in the Malacca Strait.

All three allied vessels had been involved in prior activities in disputed waters in the South China Sea, where they joined vessels from the Indian Navy and the Philippine Navy as well.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The U.S. Navy and MSDF vessels “participated in communication drills, working together to increase their efficiency and interoperability while at sea,” a statement released by the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet noted.

“By operating, training, and exchanging with the JMSDF we are building upon our interoperability and our vital alliance,” said Cmdr. Andrew Klug, commanding officer of USS William P. Lawrence. “Seamless coordination between regional allies deters aggression and promotes regional peace, stability and prosperity.”

The United States and Japan have conducted joint activities in the South China Sea, the Western Pacific, and the Indian Ocean extensively in recent years.

The Malacca Strait is a particularly important strategic waterway in the region and is the second-busiest trade chokepoint in the world, according to the International Energy Agency.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 90 percent of the oil imported by Japan from the Middle East and elsewhere transits the Malacca Strait.

The Malacca Strait area has been a particular area of concern for regional piracy as well, due to the massive commercial shipping volume that transits the area.

The strait runs between peninsular Malaysia and the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Near Singapore, the strait reaches its narrowest point, where it runs just 1.5 nautical miles wide.

Japan, in particular, sees the Malacca Strait as an important chokepoint connecting not only the Middle East, but also the southeastern coast of the African continent to Asia-bound sea lanes.

Both Japan and the United States have emphasized the Indo-Pacific region in recent strategic documents. The Trump administration is expected to announce a strategy for the region at the upcoming 18th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

In August 2016, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Tokyo’s “free and open Indo-Pacific strategy” during a speech in Kenya.

“What will give stability and prosperity to the world is none other than the enormous liveliness brought forth through the union of two free and open oceans and two continents,” he said.

“Japan bears the responsibility of fostering the confluence of the Pacific and Indian Oceans and of Asia and Africa into a place that values freedom, the rule of law, and the market economy, free from force or coercion, and making it prosperous,” Abe had added at the time.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
JS Izumo
Malacca Strait
U.S.-Japan exercises
USS William P. Lawrence
Related Stories
Trump to Inspect Japan’s <em>Izumo</em>-Class Aircraft Carrier in May
May 09, 2019
Trump to Inspect Japan’s Izumo-Class Aircraft Carrier in May
The U.S. president will likely board the Japanese flattop during a state visit to Japan in late May.
Read Story
Japan Approves Plans to Convert Izumo-Class Into F-35-Carrying Aircraft CarriersJapan to Convert Izumo-Class Into F-35-Carrying Aircraft CarrierStudy: Japan’s Largest Warship Can Support F-35BSource: Japan's Largest Warship Was Designed as an Aircraft CarrierSouth China Sea: Japan's Izumo Helicopter Carrier Conducts Drill With US Navy Carrier
Latest Blogs
Central Asia and Japan: 15 Years of Multilateral Cooperation
May 22, 2019
Central Asia and Japan: 15 Years of Multilateral Cooperation
Issues of trade, transport, investment, tourism, and security topped the agenda at the 7th Central Asia + Japan dialogue.
Read Post
Indonesia Officially Awards Election to JokowiTrump and Abe: The Odd CoupleWhat Does China Want From WTO Reforms?Reforming the Chiang Mai InitiativePakistan’s Economy Remains Imran Khan’s Biggest Challenge
Latest Features
China’s GMO Paradox
May 21, 2019
China’s GMO Paradox
For all its power, the Chinese government can’t get people to trust genetically modified crops.
Read Feature
Can Pakistan Protect CPEC?Is Sri Lanka Really a Victim of China’s ‘Debt Trap’? Anatomy of a Taiwan Invasion, Part 3: Taiwan's CountermeasuresHong Kong and the US-China New Cold WarIs Duterte Drumming Up a Red Scare in the Philippines?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
May 14, 2019
Andrew Erickson and Ryan Martinson on China and the Maritime Gray Zone
How China thinks about and acts in the maritime gray zone, and what that means for the region’s future.  
Read Interview
More Interviews