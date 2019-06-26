Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Geopolitics
When Xi Went to Pyongyang: Making Sense of Sino-North Korean Relations in 2019
Image Credit: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

When Xi Went to Pyongyang: Making Sense of Sino-North Korean Relations in 2019

“Lips and teeth” or something else? The hosts discuss China’s complex relationship with North Korea.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss the June 2019 summit meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the state of inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea diplomacy, and the upcoming G20 Osaka summit.

Click the arrow to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here. If you use Android, you can subscribe on TuneIn here. If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn.

Topics
Asia Geopolitics
Tags
China-North Korea relations
Denuclearization
Donald Trump
G20 meeting
Moon Jae-In
Shinzo Abe
Trump-Kim summit
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S.-North Korea relations
Xi Jinping
Related Stories
The Trump-Kim Hanoi Summit: The Origins of a ‘No Deal’ Outcome
March 06, 2019
The Trump-Kim Hanoi Summit: The Origins of a ‘No Deal’ Outcome
Was the Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, doomed to failure from the start?
Read Story
South Korea’s President: 3rd Trump-Kim Summit Under DiscussionAnother North Korean Provocation Ahead of the G20 Summit? Don’t Count On ItWhere to Next for US-North Korea Talks?Reviewing the Fifth Inter-Korean Summit: Denuclearization, Military CBMs, and MoreKim Jong Un Grabs the Headlines At Home, But What Did Trump Get From the Historic Summit?
Latest Blogs
Pompeo Optimistic About Peace in Brief Visit to Afghanistan En Route to Asia
June 27, 2019
Pompeo Optimistic About Peace in Brief Visit to Afghanistan En Route to Asia
Talking with the Taliban remains critical, but Pompeo’s optimism seems ungrounded,
Read Post
Report: Japan’s Public Pension Fund Not Enough to Cover Post-Retirement NeedsSouth Korea’s President: 3rd Trump-Kim Summit Under DiscussionJapan-Korea Relations Could Get Worse Before They Get BetterPoll: Australians Sour on ChinaWill Malaysia End Its Archaic Suicide Law?
Latest Features
Hong Kong’s Extradition Bill and Taiwan’s Sovereignty Dilemma
June 26, 2019
Hong Kong’s Extradition Bill and Taiwan’s Sovereignty Dilemma
How a Hong Konger’s death put Taiwan in a difficult spot amid the storm over Hong Kong’s extradition bill.
Read Feature
Red Tide: China-North Korea Naval CooperationUS-India Relations at the CrossroadsIslamic State Comes for South AsiaHong Kong Protests: How Did We Get Here?Thailand Takes up the ASEAN Challenge
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
US-India Ties in Modi's Second Term: Charting a New Course?
June 26, 2019
US-India Ties in Modi's Second Term: Charting a New Course?
Richard Rossow speaks to The Diplomat about U.S.-India ties.
Read Interview
More Interviews