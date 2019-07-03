Menu
Why the Third Trump-Kim Summit Won’t Crack the Case on Denuclearization
Why the Third Trump-Kim Summit Won't Crack the Case on Denuclearization

What did the third summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump really change?

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss the third U.S.-North Korea leaders’ summit on June 30, 2019, at the Joint Security Area in the inter-Korean Demilitarized Zone.

Click the arrow to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here. If you use Android, you can subscribe on TuneIn here. If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn.

