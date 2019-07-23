Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Flashpoints

China, Russia Conduct First Ever Joint Strategic Bomber Patrol Flights in Indo-Pacific Region

Japan scrambled fighter jets to escort the bombers, while South Korean aircraft fired warning shots against a Russian plane that reportedly violated the country’s airspace.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

For the first time, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and the Russian Air Force jointly conducted a long-range aerial patrol in the Indo-Pacific region on July 23 to “strengthen global strategic stability,” according to the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Two PLAAF Xian H-6K long-range bombers were joined by two Russian Air Force Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers in a mission over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea. “On July 23, 2019, the Russian Aerospace Forces and the PLA Air Force conducted the first joint air patrol with long-range aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region,” the Russian MoD said in a statement.

The four aircraft “carried out air patrols along a pre-planned route over the waters of the Japan and East China Seas.” The MoD notes that this mission is in accordance with the Russian-Chinese military cooperation plan for 2019. “The event was held within the framework of the implementation of the provisions of the military cooperation plan for 2019 and is not directed against third countries,” the statement reads.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) scrambled fighter jets in response to the joint air patrol to intercept and escort the Chinese and Russian bombers as well as their accompanying support aircraft. According to the Japanese MoD, the two Tu-95MS bombers also flew through the Miyako Strait, situated between the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako in the East China Sea.

The aircraft also reportedly entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone (KADIZ). “The Russian aircraft stayed in KADIZ for about 93 minutes, and the Chinese warplanes stayed there for 85 minutes,” according to Yonhap news agency citing information provided by country’ MoD. Air defense identification zones are not considered sovereign or territorial airspace. South Korea’s MoD said that the Chinese and Russian aircraft were “engaged in coordinated maneuvering” while flying in the KADIZ.

A Russian Air Force Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft twice violated South Korean airspace over the Dokdo islets, according to the South Korean MoD. This was confirmed by Japan’s MoD which made the same accusation against the Russian aircraft as it claims sovereignty over the Dokdo, which are called Takeshima in Japan.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the Russian aircraft trespassed into the country’s airspace over Dokdo at 9:09 a.m. local time after entering the KADIZ, where it remained for four minutes. The A-50 returned again at 9:33 a.m and stayed in South Korean airspace for 23 minutes. The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) scrambled fighter jets in response and fired 20 flares and 360 machine gun rounds as warning shots.

The ROKAF F-15Ks and F-16Ks took action after the A-50 did not answer repeated radio warnings. The incident reportedly constituted the first time that a Russian military aircraft has violated South Korean airspace.

Russia has protested South Korean actions and denied that its aircraft violated South Korean airspace.”The South Korean pilots did not establish communications with the crews of Tu-95MS, fired flares and then the F-16s conducted another maneuver, retreating away from the Russian planes,” Russian MoD said in a statement. The warning shots also drew criticism from Japan, which is locked in a territorial dispute over the Dokdo/Takeshima islets with South Korea.

“Takeshima is Japan’s territory,” Foreign Minister Taro Kono was quoted as saying by The Japan Times. “It is Japan that should take action against the Russian plane that entered its airspace. It is incompatible with Japan’s stance that South Korea takes steps on that,” The islets are located in the Sea of Japan about 200 kilometers from either country’s mainland.

Last month, Japan reported that two Tu-95MS strategic bombers violated the country’s airspace off the Japanese island of Minamidaitō southeast of Okinawa and off Hachijō island in the Philippine Sea on June 20. The JASDF conducted 343 scrambles against Russian military aircraft in fiscal year 2018, which ended this March. 638 JASDF scrambles were against PLAAF and People’s Liberation Army Navy Air Force (PLANAF) aircraft, according to the Japanese MoD.

Topics
Flashpoints
Tags
Chinese Air Force
East China Sea
Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces
JASDF
JASDS scrambles
Miyako Strait
People's Liberation Army Air Force
People's Liberation Army Navy Air Force
Republic of Korea Air Force
Russian Air Force
Related Stories
Japan Scrambles Fighter Jets 999 Times in 2018 in Response to Foreign Aircraft
May 02, 2019
Japan Scrambles Fighter Jets 999 Times in 2018 in Response to Foreign Aircraft
981 out of 999 scrambles were conducted against Chinese and Russian military aircraft.
Read Story
Japan Intercepts 2 Chinese Long-Range Bombers, Spy Plane Over East China SeaJapanese Fighters Intercept Chinese Spy Plane in Sea of JapanJapan Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept 4 Chinese Bombers Over East China SeaJapan Intercepts Chinese Spy Plane in East China SeaChina Flies Long-Range Bombers, Fighter Jets Through Miyako Strait
Latest Blogs
Timor-Leste Parliament Approves Sea Border Treaty With Australia
July 24, 2019
Timor-Leste Parliament Approves Sea Border Treaty With Australia
The step cements a landmark agreement reached in March 2018.
Read Post
China’s Emerging Security Partnerships in Southeast Asia: Current Trends and Future ProspectsIndia-Russia Military Exercise Indra-2019 To Take Place in DecemberWhat’s Behind Malaysia’s New South China Sea Missile Launches?Why a New China Naval Outpost in Cambodia Would MatterForeign Influence in Singapore: Old Threats in New Forms
Latest Features
The US Scare Campaign Against China
July 23, 2019
The US Scare Campaign Against China
The political calculations behind exaggerating the “present danger” – from the Cold War to today.
Read Feature
How Bangladesh Learned to Love the Belt and RoadChina's Tech Sector Is in Trouble'In July 1999, the CCP Created Exactly What It Had Feared'The IMF Takeover of PakistanThe Future of China's Amphibious Assault Fleet
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Sebastien Peyrouse on the EU's New Central Asia Strategy
July 16, 2019
Sebastien Peyrouse on the EU's New Central Asia Strategy
What are Europe’s main interests in Central Asia and how does the EU plan to pursue them?
Read Interview
More Interviews