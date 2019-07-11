Export Controls, History, and Geopolitics: Making Sense of the Japan-South Korea Crisis

South Korean students stage a rally to denounce Japanese government's decision near the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday criticized comments by Japanese officials who questioned the credibility of Seoul's sanctions against North Korea while justifying Tokyo's stricter controls on high-tech exports to South Korea. The banners read: "Denounce, Abe's government."

What’s at the core of rising Japan-South Korea tensions and what will it take for the two countries to walk back?

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss Japan’s imposition of export controls on South Korea and the deepening bilateral rift between the two countries.

