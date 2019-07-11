Menu
Asia Geopolitics
Export Controls, History, and Geopolitics: Making Sense of the Japan-South Korea Crisis
South Korean students stage a rally to denounce Japanese government's decision near the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday criticized comments by Japanese officials who questioned the credibility of Seoul's sanctions against North Korea while justifying Tokyo's stricter controls on high-tech exports to South Korea. The banners read: "Denounce, Abe's government."
Image Credit: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Export Controls, History, and Geopolitics: Making Sense of the Japan-South Korea Crisis

What’s at the core of rising Japan-South Korea tensions and what will it take for the two countries to walk back?

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss Japan’s imposition of export controls on South Korea and the deepening bilateral rift between the two countries.

Click the arrow to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here. If you use Android, you can subscribe on TuneIn here. If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn.

