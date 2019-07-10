From Terror to Tranquility: The Quest for a Bali Peace Park in Indonesia

Nearly two decades after terrorism struck Indonesia, survivors are still looking to realize their hopes for tranquility.

For almost 17 years, the survivors of the Bali bombings that hit Indonesia in 2002 – which heralded the rise of terrorism in a post September-11 environment in Southeast Asia – have had it tough. Carrying injuries that require constant medical care, they are often stigmatized even today. To help overcome their many issues, survivors want a peace park established on one of the bomb sites, opposite a memorial dedicated to those who died.

Thiolina Ferawaty Marpaung, from the Bali Peace Park Association, spoke with Luke Hunt in Denpasar at a regular meeting of survivors of the bombings. They talked about the legacy of the Bali bombings, including Thiolina’s personal experience and her ongoing efforts to help survivors, as well as the state of the plan for the Park itself.

