Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense

India Delivers Initial Batch of Indigenously Built Torpedoes to Myanmar Navy

The first batch of Shyena torpedos has been delivered two years after the initial deal.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Indian government has delivered a first batch of indigenously built torpedoes that were on order to the Myanmar navy. Advanced Light Torpedo Shyena (TAL) units were delivered last week, on July 12.

As The Diplomat reported previously, the deal between Nay Pyi Taw and New Delhi was clinched in March 2017. The contract value was then estimated at $37.9 million and marked a major moment in the defense relationship between the two countries.

The Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made relations with Myanmar a priority under the ‘Act East’ policy, which emphasized outreach to Southeast Asian and East Asian countries. India and Myanmar collaborate on a range of security and defense related issues.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The Indian Navy has provided technical support, training, and capacity-building assistance to the Myanmar Navy. China, however, has long outpaced India as Myanmar’s main defense partner. Russia and former Soviet states follow as a close second.

The TAL Shyena is India’s first indigenous lightweight torpedo design, designed for use against submarines. The Shyena was co-developed by India’s Naval Science and Technology Laboratory and the Defense Research and Development Organization. The Myanmar navy will be the first non-India navy to operate the Shyena.

The Shyena is reportedly based on the performance specifications of the Whitehead Alenia Sistemi Subacquei (WASS)/Leonardo A244/S, which has been used by the Indian Navy. In development since the 1990s, the torpedo was inducted by the Indian Navy in 2012. The Shyena can be launched from surface warfare vessels.

Separately, India has been developing heavyweight anti-submarine torpedos, including the Varunastra, which has been offered to Vietnam, another important Southeast Asian partner for New Delhi. The Varunastra exists in submarine-launched and ship-launched variants, with the former yet to see testing.

The Myanmar Navy has seen expansion in recent years and is the second largest military branch in the country after the Army, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Military Balance data.

The Navy operates five frigates as its primary surface combatant ships and has a much larger fleet of patrol ships and offshore combatant vessels.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
DRDO
India-Myanmar relations
Indian defense technology
Shyena torpedo
TAL torpedo
Related Stories
India Test Fires Short-Range Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile
June 29, 2019
India Test Fires Short-Range Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile
The Prithvi-II tactical surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile was test fired at night on June 27.
Read Story
Report: India Scraps Israel Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Deal (Again)India Conducts Successful Flight Test of Abhyas Target DroneIndia’s Army Approves ‘Emergency Purchase’ of 240 Israeli Anti-Tank Guided MissilesIndia Conducts Nighttime User Trial of Agni-I Nuclear-Capable Ballistic MissileIndia’s Air Force Completes Development Trials of Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile
Latest Blogs
Pakistan Arrests Suspected Mastermind of 2008 Mumbai Attacks
July 18, 2019
Pakistan Arrests Suspected Mastermind of 2008 Mumbai Attacks
Why has Pakistan arrested Hafiz Saeed now?
Read Post
Moving ASEAN Toward Sustainable Defense CooperationWhat Did the Intra-Afghan Dialogue Accomplish?Japan Launches Second Maya-Class Guided Missile DestroyerChina’s Digital Silk Road Could Decide the US-China CompetitionBoxing Association Stripped of Olympic Status, But Boxing Cleared for Tokyo Games
Latest Features
The Future of China's Amphibious Assault Fleet
July 17, 2019
The Future of China's Amphibious Assault Fleet
What we know about the 075 Landing Helicopter Dock and other expected additions to the PLAN amphibious assault fleet.
Read Feature
How WeChat Conquered TibetIndia’s War on UrduSaving Asia’s DemocraciesThailand's Quiet Crisis: 'The Southern Problem'Urumqi 2009 and the Road to Xinjiang Re-education Centers
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Shankaran Nambiar on the State of New Malaysia’s Economy
July 09, 2019
Shankaran Nambiar on the State of New Malaysia’s Economy
A conversation on the state of Malaysia’s economy under its new government, and the implications for domestic and foreign policy.
Read Interview
More Interviews