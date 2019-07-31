Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
The Pulse
India Protesters Angry as Alleged Rape Victim Hurt in Car Crash
Image Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup

India Protesters Angry as Alleged Rape Victim Hurt in Car Crash

Protesters have taken to the streets of New Delhi demanding an investigation.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Protesters took to the streets of India’s capital on Tuesday demanding a fast-track probe into a highway crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others, including a woman who has accused a ruling party lawmaker of rape.

Opposition parties and women’s organizations claimed that the weekend crash was an attempt on the woman’s life by Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Kuldeep Senegar’s supporters to weaken the rape case against him.

Senegar is in jail awaiting trial and could not be reached for comment, but has previously denied the rape accusation.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The woman’s car was hit by a truck in northern Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday. Two of her aunts were killed and her lawyer was seriously injured. Police arrested the truck’s driver and owner.

The state police first described it as an accident. On Monday, it registered a criminal case on a complaint by the woman’s family and recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, India’s FBI, said Awanish Awasthy, a state government spokesman.

On Tuesday, the Congress and other opposition parties raised the issue in Parliament claiming a nexus between the politicians, criminals, and the police.

Priyanka Gandhi, a Congress party general secretary, tweeted: “Why do we give people like Kuldeep Senegar the strength and protection of political power and abandon their victims to battle for their lives alone?”

Carrying placards demanding justice for the rape victim, dozens of protesters representing women’s organizations in the Indian capital accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP of shielding the lawmaker and police of delaying his prosecution.

The state BJP president, Swatantra Dev Singh, said Tuesday that Senegar had already been suspended from the party and that the road crash would be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Senegar was arrested in March last year, but the court trial was yet to begin in the case, they said. Senegar denied the allegation at the time of his arrest.

Violent crimes against women have been on the rise in India despite tough laws enacted in 2013.

In 2012, the fatal gang rape of a young woman in the heart of New Delhi prompted hundreds of thousands of Indians to take to the streets to demand stricter rape laws.

The outrage over the New Delhi attack spurred quick action on legislation doubling prison terms for rapists to 20 years and criminalizing voyeurism, stalking, and the trafficking of women. Indian lawmakers also voted to lower to 16 from 18 the age at which a person can be tried as an adult for heinous crimes.

Topics
The Pulse
Tags
Indian politics
Indian society
New Delhi
Women’s safety in India
Related Stories
What’s Wrong with India’s Efforts to Check Human Trafficking?
January 03, 2019
What’s Wrong with India’s Efforts to Check Human Trafficking?
A recent case of human trafficking highlights the capability-will gap in Indian law enforcement.
Read Story
How India’s Indigenous Peoples Have Reacted to Formal ReligionIndia’s Trans Community Faces Continued DiscriminationRoad to 2019: India’s Two Main Parties ConvergeUnderstanding India’s Political EvolutionIndia’s Farmers March to the Hollow Halls of Parliament
Latest Blogs
US Administration Accused of Delaying F-16 Fighter Jets Sale to Taiwan
July 31, 2019
US Administration Accused of Delaying F-16 Fighter Jets Sale to Taiwan
U.S. lawmakers of both political parties are accusing the Trump administration of delaying the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan.
Read Post
Hundreds of Refugees Protest Outside Australian ParliamentNorth Korea: The Game Has Not ChangedAskarov's Life Sentence Upheld in Kyrgyzstan, AgainBangladesh's Dengue Outbreak Reaches Epidemic ProportionsTime to Take the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership Seriously
Latest Features
Israel’s Growing Defense Ties With Asia
July 30, 2019
Israel’s Growing Defense Ties With Asia
Realpolitik brings Israel closer to Southeast and East Asian countries.
Read Feature
Bearing Witness 10 Years On: The July 2009 Riots in XinjiangAceh, Indonesia: When Dating Meets Sharia LawLast Resort: India and Pakistan's Informal SchoolsWest Papua’s Quest for IndependenceInnovation in the New Era of Chinese Military Power
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
July 22, 2019
What Can the EU Contribute to Peace on the Korean Peninsula?
Tereza Novotna discusses the European Union’s policies toward North Korea.
Read Interview
More Interviews